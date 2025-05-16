The Flemish government in Belgium has introduced a major immigration reform that reduces work authorisation processing time for highly skilled foreign workers to just 15 calendar days from the previous 1 to 2.5 months.

Effective immediately, skilled professionals applying to work in Flanders will benefit from streamlined processes, positioning the region as one of Europe’s fastest gateways for global talent

The move is part of a larger policy effort by the Flemish government to tackle persistent labour shortages and boost the region’s appeal to employers in sectors like IT, healthcare, engineering, and finance.

Total relocation time shortened to three months

The overall time it takes for a foreign worker to relocate to Flanders, including consular visa processing and the issuance of a residence permit, has also been shortened.

Previously, the process could take up to 4.5 months. With this reform, the timeline is now reduced to just three months, providing more certainty and speed for professionals who already have job offers.

Beyond this current reform, the Flemish government has revealed plans for a broader rollout by January 2026. The goal is to process all work authorisation applications across all skill levels within a maximum of 45 calendar days.

This would make Belgium one of the few EU countries with a guaranteed visa processing timeline, regardless of job classification.

New restrictions for low-skilled roles

While high-skilled immigration is being fast-tracked, the Flemish region is introducing tighter rules for employers seeking to fill low and medium-skilled positions.

These changes reflect a shift in policy to prioritise high-value talent while tightening access to less skilled roles, a move that mirrors wider trends across European immigration systems.

What you should know

In April, the Belgian Immigration Office introduced a major policy change affecting foreign nationals applying for fast-track family reunification visas. Under the new regulation, dependents of sponsored permit holders will only be eligible for the expedited visa process if the principal applicant earns a gross monthly salary of at least €5,000.

Previously, there was no income threshold, which made it easier for foreign professionals to reunite with their families in Belgium. This new requirement introduces a financial barrier that could impact skilled workers with dependents and may influence employers’ international hiring decisions.

It’s important to note that the new €5,000 salary threshold does not apply to all foreign professionals. EU Blue Card holders, intra-corporate transferees, researchers with a valid hosting agreement, and self-employed individuals with a valid professional card remain exempt from this requirement.