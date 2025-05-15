Southeast Asia, Indonesia, has relaxed its multiple-entry visa policies to permit longer uninterrupted stays.

The new regulations, announced by the Directorate General of Immigration, now allow eligible foreign nationals to remain in the country for up to 180 days without having to exit and re-enter.

Under the previous rules, travelers on multiple-entry visas were limited to a maximum stay of 60 days per visit and were required to leave the country before reapplying for re-entry.

The updated policy changes that structure: visitors may now extend their stay twice, each extension valid for an additional 60 days, allowing for a total of 180 consecutive days in Indonesia.

While the multiple-entry visa itself retains a validity of one year from the date of issuance, the opportunity to remain continuously for six months is a significant shift, particularly for long-term tourists, business professionals, retirees, and remote workers drawn to destinations like Bali, Yogyakarta, and Jakarta.

The change aligns with Indonesia’s broader efforts to revitalize its tourism sector and attract foreign investment following pandemic-era disruptions. By removing the requirement for frequent “visa runs,” the often-burdensome process of exiting and re-entering the country to reset visa time limits, the government aims to make Indonesia a more accommodating and practical destination for extended stays.

Some context

However, immigration officials have clarified that not all visa categories or extension processes are equally straightforward. While many tourism-related extensions can be handled online or via accredited agents, individuals on certain types of business, technical, or work-related visas may be required to appear in person at a local immigration office. In these cases, travelers should anticipate steps such as document verification, biometric data collection, and, in some instances, interviews.

Activities that may require in-person verification include;

Business meetings

Internships

Machinery installation

Audits and participation in professional seminars or training programs.

For casual visits such as holidays or family reunions, extensions are generally less complicated, though final decisions may depend on the discretion of immigration officials.

The new policy offers meaningful benefits for both leisure and professional visitors. For remote workers and entrepreneurs, especially those seeking base cities with reliable infrastructure and a lower cost of living, the elimination of the 60-day exit rule is a welcome development.

Meanwhile, international companies with short-term projects or training operations in Indonesia will benefit from simplified logistics and reduced travel interruptions. Officials encourage travelers to begin their extension applications well before their current permit expires and to confirm their eligibility based on visa type. Using registered immigration consultants, they advise, can also ease processing.