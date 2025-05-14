The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has announced plans to introduce a new template to resolve the persistent challenges surrounding the disbursement of the Federal Government’s counterpart funding for the Universal Basic Education (UBE) programme to state governments and their education agencies.

The announcement was made by UBEC’s Executive Secretary, Dr Aisha Garba, on Tuesday during a workshop in Abuja.

The event, which was held in the Federal Capital Territory, brought together Chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) and Desk Officers from all 36 states and the FCT to deliberate on the proposed work plan template.

Why this matters

The new template is expected to close the existing gaps that hinder state governments from accessing intervention funds. It forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen the delivery of basic education in Nigeria.

Dr Garba explained that the template is currently undergoing review and validation at the workshop and will serve as a guide for states in preparing work plans for accessing federal intervention funds

The revision comes amid continued complaints from several states over the stringent conditions and bureaucratic delays associated with the current disbursement process.

She noted that the federal government, through UBEC, had recently restructured the basic education system around four key strategic pillars:

Expanding access to UBE, particularly for rural and underserved communities

Enhancing the quality of teaching and learning nationwide

Strengthening accountability and efficient use of basic education financing

Optimising monitoring and institutional systems for effective service delivery

Garba stated that the review of the funding framework was also part of efforts to align with the goals of the New Hope Education Project, a performance-based initiative of the current administration.

“In line with these pillars, the New Hope Education Project of the current administration is a performance-based initiative that rewards states that utilise their resources judiciously in achieving these goals.

“The need to align with these pillars has necessitated the development of new templates to guide SUBEBs in preparing work plans for accessing UBE intervention funds,” she stated

Call for collaboration from states

Also speaking at the workshop, UBEC’s Deputy Executive Secretary (General Services), Tunde Ajibulu, urged SUBEBs to contribute actively to the development of the new framework. He said:

“This interactive workshop is timely, and we expect you, as implementers of basic education in your respective states, to contribute meaningfully and help develop effective and practical templates.”

What you should know

UBEC oversees the implementation of the Universal Basic Education programme in Nigeria. Its responsibilities include disbursing intervention funds to states, promoting access to education at the primary and junior secondary levels, monitoring education standards, and supporting improvements in infrastructure, teaching, and learning outcomes nationwide.