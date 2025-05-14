The Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has demanded the immediate payment of the seven-month arrears of their 2024 pay rise to avert industrial action.

This decision was reached at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of NUAHP and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), held on Tuesday in Jos.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting was made available to newsmen in Abuja. It was jointly signed by Mr. Kamal Ibrahim, National President, and Mr. Martin Egbanubi, General Secretary of the body.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members under the Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) include pharmacists, physiotherapists, medical laboratory scientists, imaging scientists, and dental technologists.

Others are occupational therapists, health information management practitioners, dental therapists, dieticians, and other related health professionals.

Delayed salary review raises concerns

The union leaders said NEC expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in the implementation of the 25% and 35% Review of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

“The NEC-in-session was particularly worried about the seven months’ arrears (June 2023 to December 2023) of the 25 per cent and 35% CONHESS despite being captured in the 2024 budget and now in the 2025 budget.

“NEC describe the delay in the payment as unacceptable and considers it a violation of item five of the FG-JOHESU Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 29th October 2024 and the resolution reached on 20th December 2024, respectively.

“NEC therefore demands the payment of these arrears without further delay to avert industrial action,” they said.

FG yet to fulfil agreement—Union

They contended that in spite of the signing of MoU between the Federal Government and JOHESU on Oct. 29, 2024, after the suspension of the union nationwide strike, the government had yet to fulfil its obligation contained in the agreement.

They urged the government to consider the implications of resuming the suspended strike action in the health sector and the nation in general if it failed to urgently address the matter.

“NEC calls on President Bola Tinubu to honour his promise to JOHESU by directing relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other organs of the federal government to expeditiously deal with this matter for sustainable industrial harmony and in public interest,” they said.

The unions also urged the government, at all levels, to implement tax reduction on clinical allowances like call duty, shift duty, and teaching to cushion the effects of the high cost of living on the livelihood of health workers.

Retention allowance demanded

They appealed for the payment of retention allowance as an incentive to motivate healthcare professionals who chose to stay back in the country.

“The NEC-in-session observed with great concern the high electricity tariff to citizens and bands categorization without proportionate electricity supply in the country.

“It called on the government to grant a subsidy on electricity tariffs to Nigerians in low-income residential areas, hospitals and educational institutions across the country.

“The NEC also urged the government to consider decentralization of power generation, transmission and distribution amongst sub-nationalals,” they said

The union leaders said NEC also called on the government to step up actions through political will to ensure the nation’s refineries are producing at optimal capacity.

They urged the government to make petroleum products available at affordable prices.