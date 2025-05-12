The suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has cautioned his supporters to stop those actions that give him problems in the state.

Fubara was seen in a video recently, during a church service, warning his supporters not to jeopardize what he termed the “peace process.”

This development comes months after President Bola Tinubu criticized the governor for failing to curtail the vandalization of oil pipelines in the state by suspected criminals.

In a nationwide broadcast in March, Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the State.

He also revealed that his personal efforts to mediate the ongoing political crisis in Rivers were ignored by the warring factions.

Fubara Cautions Supporters

Speaking at the church service, Fubara urged the audience to act only on his instructions, stressing that the ongoing peace process should not be undermined.

He emphasized that actions taken without his approval could worsen the situation rather than help it.

“Don’t do things because you want to do them. Do the things I want. I am the one wearing the shoes. I know the solution to my problem. I know how to walk through my problem. There are some things you do that, rather than bring peace for me, spoil my peace process. It gives me problems. So I’m cautioning everybody here,” he said.

“Before you do anything that you claim you’re doing for me, seek my consent,” he added.

Fubara also stated that his “spirit has left that place,” referring to the government house from which he was suspended.

He further mentioned his responsibilities to his family, saying, “I have a wife and I have kids that I need to bring up.. They need me now more than ever,” highlighting his commitment to his personal life as well as his public duties.

Fubara thanked everyone who has contributed to his political career and urged his supporters to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

Backstory

Analysts say the crisis in Rivers State stems from a power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This rift has polarized the Rivers State Assembly and escalated tensions, with Wike regularly addressing the media on political developments in the state.

On February 28, 2025, the Supreme Court upheld a Federal High Court ruling barring the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant-General of the Federation from releasing Rivers State’s statutory monthly allocations.

The court also nullified the local government elections conducted in the state on October 5, 2024.

In response, Fubara pledged to comply with the court’s ruling and sought to address the political impasse by inviting lawmakers to a meeting.

However, the legislators declined, accusing the governor of bypassing due process.

Days later, Fubara wrote again to the assembly, requesting a new date to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

Shortly after, the assembly adjourned plenary indefinitely and later forwarded a “gross misconduct” letter to the governor, paving the way for impeachment moves.

Following the development, Tinubu approved emergency military rule in the state.