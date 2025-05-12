Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, was recently ranked as a top 100 cross-border payment company by FXC Intelligence for the second consecutive year.

FXC Intelligence’s Top 100 Companies list, now in its sixth year, serves as a market map to highlight and celebrate the 100 most important players in the cross-border payments space.

Flutterwave is once again recognized alongside companies like PayPal, Google, and Shopify as a leading force in the cross-border and remittance space.

Commenting on the recognition, Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu, Associate Vice President, Branding and Storytelling said: “Being consistently recognized alongside innovation powerhouses like Google and Apple on this esteemed list truly reflects Flutterwave’s deep commitment to excellence.”

“Our cross border solutions were designed with our vision to connect Africa to the world and vice versa. This acknowledgement affirms our vision and fuels our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class payment services and infrastructure, building a better Africa now and in the future,” She added.

Flutterwave, through its flagship product, Send App, has committed to its mission – connecting the world to Africa and Africa to the world through seamless payments. Identifying that remittances are a lifeline for Africans, Flutterwave has made giant strides in bridging the gap for Africans to easily access cross-border payments for essential items such as tuition fees, medical bills, and so on.

Flutterwave’s cross-border capabilities surged in 2024, as almost 50% of businesses on its platform received payments from new geographic locations. This growth encompasses sectors like remittance, hospitality, and travel, powering seamless cross-border transactions across the globe.

To enhance its cross-border solution, Flutterwave has made significant strides, one of which was acquiring a remittance license in Ghana to facilitate cross-border payment processing for Ghanaians, thus expanding the reach of its remittance solutions in Ghana. Improving Send App’s speed on the technological front, they were able to process over 98% of its cross-border transactions in under five minutes.

Beyond facilitating cross-border payments, Flutterwave has actively contributed to the development of Africa’s fintech ecosystem. This contribution is evident in their expansion efforts, now operating in over 60% of African countries, establishing partnerships with payment giants such as AMEX and recently launching a Pay With Bank Transfer option for Ghanaian businesses.

This recognition follows a series of prestigious awards Flutterwave has received, which include Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Company for Europe, Middle East, and Africa” in 2024, the 2024 “Financial Services Infrastructure Innovation Award” at the International Financial Inclusion Conference, and the “Cross Border Payments” award at the 2025 Africa Tech Summit.

Flutterwave’s inclusion in the FXC Top 100 list is a mark of continued success and commitment to providing a reliable payment infrastructure that enables enterprise businesses to operate and expand easily in Africa and globally.