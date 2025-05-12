Codix Bio Limited has been officially announced as the first African manufacturing partner selected by the World Health Organization (WHO), SD Biosensor, and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) under the WHO Health Technology Access Pool (HTAP) programme.

This landmark designation places Codix Bio at the forefront of regional production for rapid diagnostic test kits (RDTs) in Africa—solidifying its role as a key partner in strengthening global health security.

The newly commissioned factory in Sagamu, Ogun State, now sits within the scope of WHO’s technical support system, allowing for technology transfer, regulatory assistance, and sustained global collaboration.

Through the sublicensing agreement with SD Biosensor and MPP, Codix Bio will receive proprietary rights, technical know-how, and materials to legally develop and produce rapid diagnostic test kits based on SD Biosensor’s cutting-edge platform.

This technology enables the production of multipurpose rapid diagnostics adaptable to both pandemic and inter-pandemic periods marking a transformative milestone in increasing equitable access to healthcare in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). With the commissioning of this facility, Codix Bio is scaling innovation and it has positioned Nigeria and the African continent for self-reliant, sustainable healthcare solutions.

Speaking at the commissioning, His Excellency Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, MFR, CON, Executive Governor of Ogun State, expressed pride that Ogun State is hosting such a transformative project. “We are proud to commission Nigeria’s first large-scale rapid diagnostic test (RDT) production facility—Codix Bio Limited—right here in Ogun State. Located along the Sagamu Expressway, this state-of-the-art in-vitro diagnostics factory is only the second of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa and will produce over 147 million test kits annual for diseases such as HIV, Malaria, and Hepatitis B and C. This milestone marks a transformative leap in our journey to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system through bold investment, local innovation, strategic partnerships, and local manufacturing.”

In his keynote remarks, Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, emphasized that the commissioning supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. “With over 90% of diagnostic kits used in Africa currently imported, this facility will significantly reduce our reliance on external supply chains, conserve foreign exchange, and create high-value jobs. This factory will help to solidify Nigeria’s position as a health hub in the continent and globally. This is a leap forward for our national and continental health security,” he affirmed.

With this facility, we are not only boosting local production but also saving foreign exchange, creating jobs, and reinforcing our public health response capacity. We call on other investors to come onboard by producing other medical consumables needed by the various medical diagnostic groups.

The WHO Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, hailed the facility as a “game-changer” in Africa’s efforts toward disease control, health security, and public health advancement. As it will improve access to timely and accurate testing and reduce dependence on imported Rapid Test kits.

For WHO, this is not just another achievement but a milestone that precedent for future technology transfers and demonstration of the importance of partnership. It also reflects HTAP’s broader goals to narrow the access gap by increasing geographical diversity in manufacturing and empowering capable local producers of health products (tests, vaccines, treatments, and medical devices) through sublicensing and technology transfer.

The Chairman and Group Managing Director of Codix Pharma Group, Mr. Sammy Ogunjimi, described the commissioning as a defining moment in Nigeria’s journey toward healthcare security. “We are delighted to unveil our second manufacturing plant today. But beyond infrastructure, we know that human capital is equally vital,” he said.

Through the Codix Academy, the company is investing in the future of healthcare by training a new generation of scientists and technologists. A flagship initiative is its partnership with Olabisi Onabanjo University, where students are undergoing hands-on training in biosensors and nanotechnology. “This is how academia and industry must collaborate to secure Africa’s health future,” Ogunjimi added.

He also reiterated Codix Pharma’s support for regional integration frameworks, including the Africa CDC, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the African Medicines Agency (AMA). “Once a product is approved by NAFDAC, it should move freely across Africa. Regulatory harmonization is essential to unlocking the potential of intra-African health trade,” he said.

The event drew dignitaries from federal and state governments, traditional rulers, global health institutions, civil society, and the pharmaceutical and medical sectors.