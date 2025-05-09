With an estimated N2.5 trillion premium target for Nigeria’s insurance sector in 2025, global insurance powerhouses like Sanlam, Allianz, and others are positioning themselves to harness the sector’s potential and revolutionize the industry.

Allianz, the German insurer with operations in nearly 70 countries and over 100 million customers, underscores its global scale and influence. Sanlam, Africa’s largest non-banking financial services provider, maintains a significant presence in more than half of the continent’s 54 countries and has demonstrated consistent confidence in Nigeria’s insurance market.

Having crossed the ₦1 trillion premium income mark in 2023, the Nigerian insurance industry is poised for strong growth. Olusegun Omosehin, Commissioner for Insurance and CEO of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), shares this optimism.

“Industry statistics reveal a consistent upward trajectory in premium generation. The market is likely to close at about ₦2.5 trillion in 2025. The industry’s growth is desirable, given the vital role of finance and insurance in economic development through liquidity creation, financial intermediation, and wealth protection,” Omosehin said at the 2025 Insurance Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum, organized by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s GDP rose by 3.2% in 2024. The finance and insurance sector led the growth, contributing an impressive 30.3% in the first nine months of the year, highlighting insurance’s increasing relevance to Nigeria’s trillion-dollar economic ambitions.

The imminent passage of the Nigeria Insurance Industry Reform Act of 2024 will introduce a risk-based regulatory framework and raise capital thresholds, fortifying the industry’s foundation.

This positive outlook is also reflected in international projections. Statista estimates the Nigerian insurance market will reach $7.84 billion (over ₦12 trillion) in gross written premiums by 2025.

These opportunities have attracted increased foreign interest. International insurers bring not only capital but also innovation and global best practices, setting the stage for long-term industry transformation.

At the forefront are brands like Allianz and Sanlam. Allianz was named the world’s top insurance brand in Interbrand’s *Best Global Brands 2024* report, a recognition of its dominance and trustworthiness. With over 130 years of legacy, Allianz offers a diverse product range — life, health, property, and motor insurance — alongside asset management and risk solutions.

In Nigeria, Allianz is focused on reaffirming its global reputation by delivering tailored life and non-life insurance offerings for individuals and corporates, including motor, travel, and home insurance solutions.

Sanlam, Africa’s leading insurer by revenue (Statista, 2022), has established itself as a dominant force in Nigeria. Founded over a century ago in South Africa, it provides specialized solutions across life insurance, asset management, and general insurance.

In Nigeria, Sanlam’s innovative savings plans and financial protection products are designed to meet the unique needs of individuals and businesses. Its blend of local insight and international expertise makes it a trusted partner for millions of Nigerians looking to secure their financial future.

The Nigerian market is also home to AXA Mansard (France), Prudential Life Insurance (UK), and Liberty Health, all offering specialized insurance services.

Reinsurers such as Lloyd’s of London, AIG, PartnerRe, Hannover Re, and Swiss Re (which holds a stake in Leadway Group) provide risk-sharing capacity and financial backing to local operators.

The InsuResilience Investment Fund, managed by Swiss-based BlueOrchard Finance, has invested in Royal Exchange General Insurance Company (now Rex Assurance), further strengthening Nigeria’s insurance ecosystem. Marsh, a global insurance broker, also plays a strategic role in risk management across the country.

Despite the sector’s low penetration rate — just 0.5% of GDP, compared to the global average of 7% — projections remain strong. According to GlobalData, the Nigerian insurance market could grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% between 2023 and 2027, buoyed by urbanization, a growing middle class, and regulatory reforms.

NAICOM has been proactive in creating a more competitive and innovation-friendly environment. However, insurers still face hurdles, including low awareness, cultural resistance, and economic volatility.

Industry analysts believe global players like Allianz and Sanlam, with their proven track records and adaptability, are well-positioned to transform these challenges into opportunities.

As these international insurers expand their reach and drive innovation, Nigeria’s insurance sector stands on the brink of a significant transformation — one that could deliver financial security to millions and cement insurance as a pillar of national economic resilience.