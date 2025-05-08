The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public alert on the circulation of counterfeit Accu-Chek Instant Test Strips discovered in Jos, Plateau State.

The details were shared in a statement posted on the agency’s website.

According to NAFDAC, investigations revealed that a counterfeit product, originally expired in October 2024, had been fraudulently revalidated with a new expiration date of December 2025.

The counterfeit product mimics the original but carries a falsified expiration date, extending its shelf life beyond the safe limit.

Details of the counterfeit product

The counterfeit test strips share the same batch number (302244) as the expired ones, with the original manufactured date of January 3, 2023, and a reference number of 07819382134.

However, the revalidated counterfeit product has a modified manufactured date of May 16, 2023, and bears the reference number 510542426288.

Health risks: potential life-threatening consequences

NAFDAC warned that this poses serious risks to individuals relying on the strips to monitor their blood glucose levels.

Accu-Chek Instant is known for being a simple, accurate, and reliable blood glucose monitoring system widely used by people living with diabetes.

However, the genuine product has a shelf life of 21 months, and any extension beyond that is unauthorized and unsafe.

NAFDAC stated that the use of counterfeit Accu-Chek Instant test strips could result in inaccurate blood glucose readings.

“Such inaccuracies may lead to incorrect insulin or medication dosages, exposing users to potentially life-threatening episodes of hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia.”

The agency has urged the public, especially healthcare providers and diabetes patients, to exercise extreme caution and ensure they purchase only verified medical products.

“Consumers are also encouraged to report any suspected counterfeit products to the nearest NAFDAC office or through the agency’s reporting platforms, including its website and the Med-Safety App.”

Response to the crisis: intensifying surveillance

In response, all NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been instructed to intensify surveillance and eliminate counterfeit medical products within their jurisdictions.

Importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and caregivers are urged to remain cautious and only procure medical products from authorized or licensed suppliers. The authenticity and physical condition of products should always be verified before use.

Reporting suspected substandard or falsified products

The agency further advised that any suspected cases of substandard or falsified medicines or medical devices be reported to the nearest NAFDAC office.

NAFDAC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health and ensuring that only safe and effective medical products are available in Nigeria.