The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has called the attention of the general public to the recall of a contaminated product.

In the alert for recall numbered No. 021/2022, Continental Mills is recalling a single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, due to a potential foreign material contamination.

The alert signed by NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye noted that fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of products.

What the DG is saying

The Director-General of NAFDAC urged importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare providers and consumers to exercise caution in the importation, distribution, sale and use of the recalled product.

She called on members of the public still having the product in stock to discontinue the use and sale of the product as they are required to hand over what they have left at the nearest NAFDAC office close to them.

The DG noted that the affected product was distributed nationwide in the United States of America where it’s being purchased by consumers from retail Walmart stores.

She noted that till date, there have been no reports of contaminated products by consumers and no injuries have also been reported.

“NAFDAC encourages healthcare professionals, consumers and patients to report adverse events related to the use of this product to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLLS FREE from all networks.

“The public could also report any adverse effect via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng or via the NAFDAC ADR e-Reporting platform available at www.nafdac.gov.ng.” The DG said.