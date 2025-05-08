The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has entered a strategic partnership with MyLagosApp to improve service delivery across tourism, hospitality, transportation, and entertainment sectors in Lagos.

This collaboration comes ahead of the state’s popular year-end festivities, Detty December.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture emphasized that the collaboration with MyLagosApp aims to improve service delivery for both residents and tourists in Lagos.

“To enhance residents’ and tourists’ experience through effective service delivery, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has established a robust relationship with the creators of MyLagosApp, a digital one-stop solution to integrate tourism, hospitality, transportation, and entertainment activities across Lagos State,” the ministry stated

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, praised the MyLagosApp platform, highlighting its potential to amplify the state’s tourism narrative and enhance coordination during the festive season.

“We need better synergy to tell our stories the right way and position Lagos as a leading tourism and entertainment destination in Africa. A tech-driven approach like MyLagosApp aligns with our vision,” he said.

Ministry calls for early registration ahead of festive season

In anticipation of Detty December, Mr. Aregbe emphasized the importance of early stakeholder engagement and unveiled plans for a two-day event to introduce the state’s roadmap for the season.

“Detty December starts planning in October and November. We must integrate our efforts early for maximum impact,” Aregbe added.

He urged all organisations, event promoters, and planners with scheduled activities during the festive period to formally register with the Ministry.

According to him, early registration ensures streamlined scheduling, safety compliance, eligibility for state support, and visibility.

“This is not just about visibility; it’s about responsibility. By registering with the Ministry, event organisers will be part of a unified calendar that helps avoid scheduling clashes, enhances security, and ensures that the Lagos brand is represented professionally across all festive engagements,” he stated.

MyLagosApp promises real-time access to events and services

The convener of MyLagosApp, Ifeoma Chukwu described the digital platform as a centralised hub for real-time information on events, traffic, nightlife, lodging, and government-backed activities in Lagos.

“Our goal is to partner with the Ministry to showcase Lagos in its full vibrancy and ensure residents and tourists enjoy a seamless and well-informed experience,” she said.

Chukwu also hinted at the app’s upcoming official launch and expressed the hope that the Ministry’s endorsement would strengthen its reach and trust among users.

What you should know

The MyLagos App is a digital platform launched by the Lagos State Government in March 2025, developed in collaboration with MTN Nigeria and other stakeholders to enhance city navigation and improve urban living for both residents and tourists.

It provides real-time updates on traffic, enables personalized navigation, offers emergency service access, and allows utility bill payments. The app also includes business listings, tourism information, job and vacancy updates, and details about local markets, events, and entertainment spots.

Designed to support Lagos’s ambition of becoming a leading smart city in Africa, the app connects users directly with government services, making governance more transparent and service delivery more efficient.

It also encourages user interaction with various sectors of the city through a centralized, tech-driven interface.