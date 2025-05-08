BUA Cement Plc has changed the payment date of its final dividend of N2.05 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each to July 21, 2025.

This amendment was communicated in a notice published on the Nigerian Exchange, revising an earlier announcement issued on February 28, 2025.

According to the group, the dividend, which was initially scheduled to be distributed to registered shareholders on August 28, 2025, will now be paid electronically and directly into shareholders’ bank accounts on July 21, 2025.

The company also revised the closure period of its register of shareholders, moving it from the previously announced dates of August 11 to 15, 2025, to the new period of July 4 to 8, 2025.

BUA Cement noted that the final dividend is subject to withholding tax and regulatory approval and emphasized that e-dividend registration is a prerequisite for receiving the payment.

What to know

BUA Cement’s final dividend of N2.05 per share translates to a total payout of N69.42 billion.

Based on a share price of N83.70, the dividend yield is 2.45%.

The dividend also represents a final dividend payment ratio of 93.93%.

The company has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.68x, which is lower than the industry average of 41.81x, indicating that the shares are undervalued.

Q1 2025 performance:

BUA Cement Plc released its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025, ended March 31, 2025, reporting an impressive 368.58% year-on-year growth in pre-tax profit to N99.74 billion.

Retained earnings rose to N256.8 billion for the quarter, marking a 46.17% increase from N175.6 billion in Q1 2024.

Revenue for the quarter surged to N290.8 billion, compared to N161.1 billion in the same period the previous year. Notably, the sale of cement accounted for 100% of total revenue.

In addition, the company’s operating profit stood at N119.03 billion, representing a whopping 255.57% increase, signaling strong operational performance.