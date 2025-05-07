The Gombe State Government has approved N19.97 billion for various infrastructure and development projects, focusing on industrial growth, water supply, education, and environmental protection.

The decision was announced after the 46th meeting of the State Executive Council, chaired by Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

Malam Muhammad Magaji, the state’s Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, provided details of the approval during a news conference, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The approval includes key initiatives aimed at enhancing the state’s economy and improving public services.

“The Gombe State Executive Council has approved N19.97 billion for various projects, counterpart funding, and compensation for erosion control across the state.

“Malam Muhammad Magaji, Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, announced this at a news conference following the 46th council meeting chaired by Gov. Inuwa Yahaya.

“Magaji said the projects include the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, regional water project maintenance, gully erosion compensation, and Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) counterpart funding,” the NAN report read in part.

The report further elaborated that one of the largest allocations, N5.5 billion, will be dedicated to the completion of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park in Gombe. Having been under development for over three years, the park is now 80% complete, and the new approval raises the total cost of the project to N24 billion.

Magaji reaffirmed the government’s commitment to finalizing the park by the end of the year, emphasizing its critical role in driving industrial growth and generating employment opportunities for the youth.

More insights

In addition, the council has sanctioned N5.2 billion in counterpart funding for the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), which will support efforts to enhance basic education in Gombe State through 2024 and into the first quarter of 2025.

An additional N5.03 billion has been earmarked for UBEC’s education initiatives for the remainder of 2025.

Furthermore, the Gombe State Government has allocated N2.14 billion for compensation under the ACRESaL erosion project. This compensation, in line with World Bank guidelines, will be provided to residents impacted by the erosion control efforts.

The council also approved N2.1 billion for the operational maintenance of the Gombe Regional Water Project, ensuring a steady and sustainable water supply for Gombe metropolis and surrounding areas.

These projects are set to significantly improve the quality of life for residents while stimulating economic development across the state.

These strategic investments by the Gombe State Government are aimed at fostering long-term growth and benefits across all sectors of society.