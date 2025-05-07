#LagosRealEstateFest is the must-attend event for thousands of players across Nigeria’s property market, and we are making it even larger on the 28th of May, 2025, in Lagos.

Connect with thousands of buyers, showcase your latest property offerings, and secure valuable partnerships that drive business growth.

Lagos Real Estate Fest will gather some of the industry’s brightest minds, who will share key growth projections and insights that will define the next cycle of growth across Nigeria’s property market.

Early tickets will close out shortly. Secure your pass at 50% off the standard price. Visit https://re.eventhive.ng

Operating across Nigeria’s property market? Your brand should not be missing at this important gathering. Get in touch with our team to design bespoke partnership/exhibition packages. Visit @lagosrefest to request for deck