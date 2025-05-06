The year 2024 marked a pivotal moment for some of Nigeria’s biggest companies, with remarkable growth and strategic leadership steering them to new heights.

During this period, several MDs and CEOs took on the reins of their respective organizations, ushering in fresh leadership that would define the direction of these companies in the years to come.

These leaders were not only tasked with managing vast portfolios but also with navigating through global challenges, volatile markets, and the ever-evolving demands of their industries.

According to Nairametrics’ latest research, Nigeria’s top 10 highest-paid Managing Directors (MDs) and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) collectively earned a staggering N11.6 billion in 2024, a significant jump from N7.9 billion in 2023

In this special spotlight, Nairametrics breaks down their 2024 earnings, leadership profiles, and the companies they led.