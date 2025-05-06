Ryan Coogler’s psychological thriller ‘Sinners’ has officially crossed the N400 million mark at the Nigerian box office, raking in a total of N445.9 million after just three weeks in cinemas.

The film continues to dominate local charts, maintaining the number one spot for three consecutive weekends.

According to the Nigerian Box Office data seen by Nairametrics, Sinners added N89.5 million over the weekend of May 2nd to 4th alone, further establishing its position as the highest-grossing film in Nigeria for the third straight week.

This brings its cumulative earnings to N445.9 million, up from the N269.9 million recorded the previous week, a 43% surge driven by growing buzz and audience turnout.

Released on April 18 and distributed by Warner Bros., Sinners made a strong entrance in Nigerian cinemas with an opening weekend debut of N79.6 million. It has since outperformed expectations, especially in a market typically dominated by Nollywood productions.

Global Box Office Performance

Globally, Sinners has also proven to be a powerhouse. The film added another $43 million in its third weekend, pushing its domestic U.S. earnings to $236 million.

With this trajectory, Coogler’s horror debut is on track to join the ranks of genre blockbusters such as Get Out ($255M), The Conjuring ($319M), A Quiet Place ($341M), and The Blair Witch Project ($248M).

Analysts credit the film’s strong legs to its compelling social commentary, unsettling atmosphere, and solid performances, particularly from lead actor Michael B. Jordan.

It’s been touted as one of the biggest horror releases of the year and has sparked conversations on race, religion, and redemption.

What You Should Know

Sinners was originally greenlit by Warner Bros. with a production budget of $80 million. However, the film faced a number of production delays and cost overruns, eventually pushing the total budget to $100 million. Rather than burden the studio with additional costs, Coogler personally covered the overages through a reduction in his director’s fee and a cut in backend compensation, a move that speaks to his commitment and belief in the film’s vision.

The plot follows a former preacher, played by Michael B. Jordan, who returns to his hometown after a decade in exile. As he grapples with his haunted past and attempts to rebuild his fractured community, he finds himself entangled in a series of mysterious and terrifying events that blur the line between redemption and damnation.

Known for his previous hits like Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther, Coogler shifts genres but not intensity. With Sinners, he cements his versatility and storytelling range while introducing a unique voice to the horror genre, one that resonates across continents.