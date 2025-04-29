Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller Sinners continued its global box office dominance with an impressive N269.9 million haul in Nigerian cinemas, marking a 43% increase over the weekend of April 25–27.

According to the Nigerian box office, the film released on April 18, made its debut opening with N79.6 million, led by Michael B. Jordan and distributed by Warner Bros, is now firmly entrenched as a local favorite in Nigeria’s vibrant theatrical market.

‘Sinners’ premiered with strong international momentum, and its Nigerian performance further establishes its global accolades.

Across its first two weekends, the film has shown exceptional staying power, declining just 6% from its opening $48 million to a second weekend pull of $45 million in North America.

Total worldwide earnings have reached $161.6 million, with $122.5 million coming from the domestic U.S. market. This is a remarkable achievement for a horror-thriller, a genre often marked by steep post-opening weekend drops.

Much of its success stems from the film’s rich storytelling, which draws on Yoruba mythology. The narrative is centered around the Smokestack Twins, characters inspired by Ìbejìthe sacred twin deities of Yoruba Orisha spiritual tradition. This cultural grounding infuses the film with a deeper resonance, offering viewers something both unfamiliar and unforgettable.

In a recent interview, Coogler and Jordan spoke about how personal and spiritual themes shaped the film’s development. “We wanted to create a story that felt ancient and modern at the same time,” Coogler said, “a horror film with heart, rooted in something real.”

What to know

Behind the film’s success is a story of creative conviction and financial risk. Initially budgeted at $80 million, Sinners encountered production setbacks that pushed the final cost to an estimated $100 million.

Coogler personally absorbed the $20 million in overages, sacrificing part of his fee and backend compensation to keep the project on course. Unlike other auteur-studio clashes in recent memory, Coogler remained collaborative with Warner Bros, incorporating feedback from test screenings into the final cut.

Warner Bros won the rights to Sinners following a competitive bidding war. Coogler’s camp demanded and secured first-dollar gross, final cut, and a rare clause granting them ownership of the film 25 years after release. These terms reportedly caused Sony and Universal to bow out, but Warner’s gamble appears to be paying off.

Adding to its critical acclaim, Sinners holds an IMDb rating of 8.2/10 and an eye-popping 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Sinners continues to outpace expectations, particularly in markets like Nigeria, where local audiences are embracing global blockbusters with increasing enthusiasm.