Sinners, a Southern Gothic supernatural thriller from acclaimed filmmaker Ryan Coogler, has opened to an impressive N79.6 million at the Nigerian box office.

According to data released by FilmOne Entertainment, one of West Africa’s leading film distributors, this figure places Sinners among the highest-grossing Hollywood debuts in Nigeria for the year, showing the growing appetite for genre films in African markets.

The film, which stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, premiered in Nigeria shortly after its U.S. release and has drawn significant attention both for its chilling narrative and its pedigree. Coogler, best known for directing Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Marvel’s Black Panther, co-wrote, directed, and co-produced the project under his Proximity Media banner.

Set in the Mississippi Delta in 1932, Sinners tells the story of identical twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, who return to their segregated hometown after years working in the criminal underworld of Chicago. Using money stolen from gangsters, the brothers purchase a sawmill from a racist landowner and transform it into a juke joint for the local Black community. But on opening night, their plans are violently disrupted by the arrival of a trio of vampires, forcing the brothers to confront an ancient evil and their own buried secrets.

The film’s cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, and Omar Miller, alongside newcomer Miles Caton. The original score, composed by Oscar-winner Ludwig Göransson, has been praised for its haunting fusion of Delta blues and orchestral elements.

What to know

Sinners was shot between April and July 2024 and secured distribution through Warner Bros. Pictures following a competitive bidding war.

After its world premiere on April 3, 2025, the film was released in the United States on April 18. Defying box office projections, it topped the Easter weekend charts with a $48 million domestic haul, surpassing the third-weekend take of the video game adaptation Minecraft, which brought in $40.5 million. Globally, Sinners has earned $63.5 million to date.

While the film has drawn critical acclaim for its direction, performances, and cinematography, some skepticism has surfaced online. Detractors have pointed to the film’s reported $90 million budget, arguing that despite its box office lead, Sinners remains in the red. Others have suggested that the film’s positive reception is driven more by Coogler’s reputation than by its merit as a horror film.

Still, for Nigerian audiences, the film’s early performance signals a shift in box office dynamics. The success of Sinners reflects an increased openness to darker, more atmospheric storytelling and a growing engagement with Hollywood titles that move beyond standard blockbusters. As Coogler’s vampire tale continues its international run, all eyes will be on whether Sinners can maintain momentum and ultimately turn its early promise into long-term commercial success.