Commodity exchanges may be unfamiliar to many people, but this does not stop them from being cornerstones of trade and finance.

In economies where the model is deployed successfully, commodity exchanges can contribute to growth and development as they can promote fair prices and open markets for trade, enabling different players to derive value from their trading activities and to subsequently grow as a result of that extracted value.

At the core of commodity exchanges are commodities, which are mainly raw materials or agricultural products.

RelatedStories No Content Available

They are often goods that get mined or grown, and their value is intrinsic, making the determination of their value to be based on market supply and demand; a huge characteristic that distinguishes them from securities. Commodities are typically divided into two main categories – hard commodities which are raw materials that are mined or extracted like gold and oil, and soft commodities which include agricultural products and livestock.

What is a commodities exchange?

Like a regular market where you buy and sell goods, commodity exchanges are organized marketplaces where commodities like grains, cocoa, livestock, gas, metals, energies, and others are traded at current or future dates. Players in the market can carry out their trades in a physical or virtual space, so what differentiates a commodities exchange from other marketplaces is that it is organized, regulated, and standardized.

Fundamentally, being a participant in a commodity exchange means that you are getting into agreements to buy or sell specific quantities of raw materials at a specific price for delivery on a future (specified) date.

On the side of the buyer there is an agreement to accept delivery of the commodity on the agreed upon date, and on the side of the seller there is an agreement to deliver the commodity on the agreed upon date. As the platform where these trades are executed, commodity exchanges primarily present a benefit of managing price risks to buyers and sellers, but they particularly help sellers to improve the marketing of their physical products.

In Nigeria, the Securities and Exchange Commission is responsible for the legal, physical, and policy framework that regulates the commodities market.

Commodity exchanges are typically categorized in three ways: metals exchanges, fuels exchanges, and soft commodity exchanges or agricultural exchanges. No matter the type, commodity exchanges provide three basic functions: price transparency, price discovery and reduced transaction costs. By simply centralizing trade in a certain commodity, a commodity exchange facilitates efficiency in trade, market transparency, and price discovery.

How does commodity trading work?

For a commodity exchange to work in a certain geographic location, certain elements must be put in place. These include physical and market infrastructure like warehousing, efficient grading systems, risk management tools, demand for commodities amongothers. All of these are necessary to promote confidence and fairness in the trade.

To execute a commodity trade on a commodity exchange, there are key players involved, which include producers, consumers, traders, speculators, and regulators.

Producers are responsible for making the commodities available, an example will be smallholder farmers who produce cash crops or livestock in commercial quantities.

End users are the party who use the commodities, for example, a chocolate maker that buys cocoa from the smallholder farmers for use in its chocolates.

Traders negotiate prices between buyers and sellers and profit from the difference between the asking price of the producers and the highest amount the consumers are willing to pay for the commodity.

Speculators are similar to traders, but they do not deal with actual commodities but rather trade on the upward or downward movement of the prices of the commodities.

Regulators ensure commodities meet set quality criteria and play a watchdog role to ensure all parties in commodities trade carry out their responsibilities, they also ensure the integrity of the commodity market and might intervene by influencing prices.

Trading in commodities on a commodity exchange is then as simple as determining the type of player you are in a market, seeking out a commodity exchange platform that meets your need, doing your research on prices and trades in the market, and then utilizing the physical or virtual venue provided by the commodity exchange to put forward your own trade.