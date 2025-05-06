The Federal Ministry of Finance has firmly denied allegations that it awarded N13 billion in contracts without due process, emphasizing its strict adherence to existing procurement regulations.

The ministry issued an official statement, signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, refuting claims that contracts related to the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) and other ongoing projects violated legal procedures.

Manga clarified that all contracts were awarded in full compliance with the Public Procurement Act, dismissing accusations of corruption or irregularities as completely unfounded and without merit.

Commitment to Transparency and Accountability

Reaffirming the ministry’s dedication to transparency, Manga stated that the leadership under Minister Wale Edun and Permanent Secretary Lydia Shehu Jafiya has consistently prioritized accountability in financial governance.

“The ministry, under the leadership of Mr. Wale Edun and Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, remains committed to transparency and accountability in its operations. This commitment is reflected in the effective management of the national economy.”, he stated.

Acknowledging the role of the media in promoting good governance, Manga urged journalists to verify information before publication, warning that legal action would be pursued against false or malicious claims.

“The ministry unequivocally states that no contracts were awarded without due process at any time,” he reiterated.

Defending the Ministry’s Economic Policies

Manga described the allegations as deliberately misleading, asserting that they were intended to damage the ministry’s reputation and divert attention from its ongoing economic recovery efforts. He emphasized that the ministry’s actions align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which focuses on strengthening Nigeria’s economic foundation through responsible governance and fiscal policies.

As the ministry continues its nationwide financial initiatives, officials remain firm in their stance that procurement and contract approvals adhere strictly to legal frameworks, ensuring accountability and trust in government expenditures.

What you should know

Last month, the Federal Government launched a Credit Scheme worth N2.5 Billion to encourage the conversion of vehicles to the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and the manufacturing of kits.

The initiative is said to be driven by a collaboration involving the Ministry of Finance, Credicorp, and the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi).

According to a statement by the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), the credit scheme is tagged Credit Access for Light and Mobility (CALM).

It was stated that the initiative is aimed at easing energy and transportation costs in Nigeria.