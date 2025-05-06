A fast-rising African cryptocurrency exchange, ZendWallet, has launched a new stablecoin payment feature, Zendfx.

This feature allows users to make easy global business payments using USDT and USDC.

ZendWallet has processed over $3 billion in transactions, with 95% of payments completed within 48 hours.

Now, with Zendfx, the platform is making cross-border payments quicker, more affordable, and more reliable using USDT and USDC.

Businesses across Africa can now make faster, simpler cross-border payments with ZendWallet’s new USDT and USDC stablecoin payment feature.

Through Zendfx, businesses can send payments directly from their Zend Business accounts in USD, EUR, CAD, or GBP to countries such as China, Vietnam, Hong Kong, the United States of America, and 150 others.

To access Zend Fx, businesses must sign up on ZendWallet.com and complete the KYB verification on a ZendBusiness account.

Once verified, they can fund their accounts with USDT or USDC and execute transactions swiftly.

Payments require an invoice for verification and are processed within 24 to 72 business hours.

Users must also provide essential beneficiary details, including SWIFT codes, for accurate fund transfers.

Zend Fx’s key highlights include multi-currency transactions, a minimum payment threshold of $1,000, and a maximum limit of $1,000,000 per transaction.

According to the CEO, Elujoba Adedamola, “Businesses in Africa often face challenges with cross-border payments due to restrictions and high fees. Zendfx addresses this issue by offering a reliable and clear payment method using stablecoins,” he said.

The feature improves international transactions, removing the complexities of traditional banking while ensuring compliance through the Know Your Business (KYB) verification process.

ZendWallet’s move signals the growing use of stablecoins in Africa’s financial ecosystem, providing businesses with more flexibility and better ways to make cross-border payments.

For more details, read the full blog post here or visit ZendWallet.com.