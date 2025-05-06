The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has inaugurated a Ministerial Committee on the Development of the Phytomedicine Value Chain.

According to the Ministry, the move is a strategic step towards repositioning Nigeria’s healthcare system through the commercialization of indigenous medicinal resources.

The initiative also forms part of broader efforts to unlock the healthcare value chain and support the diversification of the national economy.

Harnessing biodiversity for health and wealth

Speaking at the inauguration, the Honourable Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, described the initiative as a transformative effort to harness Nigeria’s rich biodiversity for both health and economic growth.

“Today marks a defining moment in our collective commitment to reposition healthcare and unlock the immense potential of our indigenous medicinal heritage,” he said.

The Phytomedicine Value Chain Initiative seeks to convert traditional medicinal knowledge into globally competitive, industrial-scale herbal products.

Dr. Salako noted that this effort could create jobs across conservation, cultivation, production, and export sectors, while positioning Nigeria as a key player in the rapidly expanding global herbal medicine market.

Committee to drive commercialization and reforms

He further explained that the newly formed Committee is charged with developing a commercialization framework, identifying high-potential herbal products, recommending relevant policy reforms, and fostering partnerships among research institutions, traditional medicine practitioners, and the private sector.

The Ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to integrating traditional medicine into modern healthcare systems, in alignment with World Health Organization (WHO) standards and guidelines.

It emphasized that the committee is expected to deliver actionable outcomes within a defined timeframe, laying the groundwork for a sustainable, safe, and economically viable phytomedicine industry that supports universal health coverage and strengthens Nigeria’s economic resilience.

What you should know

Phytomedicine refers to medicines derived from plants, specifically those that use plant extracts, active compounds, or whole plants for the prevention, management, or treatment of diseases.

It’s a branch of medicine closely tied to herbal medicine and traditional healing practices, but it emphasizes scientific validation, quality control, and often industrial-scale production.

The global herbal medicine market was valued at over $170 billion in recent years and is projected to grow rapidly due to increased interest in natural and alternative therapies.

Countries like China, India, Germany, and the USA have well-established phytomedicine industries.

Nigeria is rich in biodiversity and has a long-standing tradition of using indigenous medicinal plants.

With proper research, regulation, and commercialization, Nigeria could develop competitive phytomedicines for both domestic use and export.

Phytomedicine requires standardized preparation, toxicology testing, and clinical trials to ensure safety and efficacy.

The World Health Organization (WHO) supports the integration of traditional and complementary medicine into national health systems if they meet rigorous standards.