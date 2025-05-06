Three former Managing Directors (MDs) of Nigeria’s major refineries have issued a stern legal threat against a prominent national newspaper, demanding N50 billion in aggravated damages over an alleged defamatory publication linking them to a multi-billion-dollar fraud scandal.

The former MDs – Mr Ibrahim Onoja (Port Harcourt Refining Company), Mr Efifia Chu (Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company), and Dr Mustafa Sugungun (Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company) – claim that the newspaper falsely accused them of being involved in a $3 billion refinery rehabilitation fraud, including a specific claim that N80 billion was traced to the personal account of one of them.

In a letter dated May 5, 2025, and delivered to the newspaper’s head office in Lagos, legal counsel to the three former officials, Reuben Atabo, SAN, demanded an immediate retraction, public apology, and damages for libel, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The letter, titled: “Re: Your False Misleading and Defamatory Publication of 3rd May, 2025 Captioned: ‘Authorities Trace N80bn to Ex-MD as $3bn Fraud Rocks Nigerian Refineries’ — Demand for Retraction, Public Apology and Damages for Libel,” was also made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the legal document, the report published on May 3, 2025, made “grossly misleading and factually baseless claims” that the three former refinery chiefs were arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the alleged misappropriation of $2.96 billion meant for refinery rehabilitation.

Only One Invited for Routine EFCC Inquiry – Lawyer

Atabo clarified that only Dr Sugungun was invited by the EFCC for routine questioning and was never detained, as no evidence of wrongdoing was found against him.

“Neither Mr Chu nor Mr Onoja was invited, interrogated, or investigated by the EFCC or any other security agency in relation to the publication’s allegations,” Atabo stated.

He further emphasized that:

“There is no truth whatsoever to the claim that N80 billion or any amount was traced to the personal accounts of any of our clients.”

Atabo added that it wasn’t until the evening of Sunday, May 5 – two days after the publication – that invitations were extended to Onoja, Chu, and two other former officials (Tijani and Ademoye) to appear before the EFCC on May 8, 2025.

The letter described the publication as “malicious and reckless,” arguing that it had tarnished the professional integrity of the former refinery MDs and subjected them to public hatred, ridicule, and suspicion.

“Your publication has subjected our clients to public opprobrium, hatred, ridicule, odium and grave reputational and professional damage based on falsehoods with no factual foundation whatsoever,” Atabo wrote.

The lawyer warned that such unfounded allegations, especially amid Nigeria’s ongoing fuel availability and affordability crisis, could incite public anger and hostility toward the former officials.

N50 Billion in Damages Demanded

To mitigate the damage, the legal team demanded that the media outlet publish an unreserved apology and full retraction in:

Five national newspapers, and

Five international media outlets.

In addition, they are demanding N50 billion in aggravated damages for defamation and libel.

“Our clients rose through the ranks to the peak of their careers in the oil and gas industry. This attack on their reputation is unprovoked and unjustified,” the letter noted.

The legal counsel issued a five-day ultimatum, warning that failure to meet the demands would result in legal action against the newspaper both within Nigeria and in foreign jurisdictions.