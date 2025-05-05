Leading commercial bank and Africa’s most agile company, Sterling Bank, has announced the launch of AlwaysOn by Sterling, a bold new feature on its OneBank platform that provides eligible customers with up to ₦1 million extra every month, even when their account balances run low.

Launched on Workers’ Day 2025, the initiative is part of Sterling’s ongoing movement to eliminate structural barriers to financial freedom and empower everyday Nigerians to move boldly, even in uncertain times.

AlwaysOn is a specialised, invitation-only feature for customers who have maintained an active OneBank account over time. It offers an advance to settle bills or make urgent payments, without delays or the friction often associated with traditional credit systems.

“This is not just about funds,” said Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank. “It’s about freedom and dignity. It’s about backing our customers with the trust and tools to act boldly when life demands it.”

Suleiman clarified that the new feature is more than just another product—it’s a strategic shift in how the bank supports its customers.

“We’re building a financial ecosystem designed for momentum—for people with grit, urgency, and dreams too big to wait. If you’ve banked with us, you’ve earned our confidence. Now you’ll have our backing to match.”

The introduction of AlwaysOn follows a series of people-first initiatives by Sterling, including the Zero Transfer Fees campaign in April, which returned an estimated ₦13 billion to Nigerians, and the Free Bus Ride initiative that supported commuters during a period of economic strain.

These efforts are powered by SeaBaas, Nigeria’s first indigenous core banking platform, enabling Sterling to deliver faster, fairer, and more responsive financial services.

“We’re not the kind of bank that stands on the sidelines while Nigerians hustle,” said Obinna Ukachukwu, Growth Executive for Retail and Consumer Banking. “We removed the fees that slowed them down. Now we’re giving Nigerians the financial freedom to seize opportunities when they show up. We’re on the pitch with them.”

Sterling’s bold moves have earned national praise and public support, with notable icons from various sectors endorsing the bank’s commitment to redefining financial services and inspiring others to follow suit.

Nigerians are encouraged to join the waitlist for AlwaysOn when it goes live later this month and become eligible for up to ₦1 million in monthly relief advances.

