The Federal Government’s shoreline protection project at Marina in Lagos State has reached 30% completion and is expected to safeguard critical assets for the next 25 years.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, made this disclosure during an inspection visit to the project on Monday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Kesha explained that the project was designed to secure the Outer Marina Road and Lagos Blue Line Rail over the long term.

“As of the moment, the percentage of permanent work that has been completed is about 30%; so, it has about 70% more to go, and it still has time on its side,” she said.

“With what we are doing here now, the lifespan of this road has increased by more than 25 years. So in the next 25 years, the investment of Lagos State as part of the Blue Line Rail—we will protect it. That is the whole essence of this,” Kesha added.

She emphasised the high quality of work being done, noting a reinforcement strategy that connects new concrete sheet piles with old metal ones to strengthen the shoreline’s resilience.

“The quality of work here is top-notch. There is no compromise here,” she said.

“The existing sheet piles gave way, so we are doing another one behind it with concrete and connecting both for more rigidity. That way, this shoreline can be protected.”

More insights

The House of Representatives Committee on Works joined Kesha during the inspection and expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of the project.

Chairman of the Committee, Akin Alabi, described it as a crucial intervention to prevent environmental damage to essential public infrastructure.

“Because of lack of maintenance culture, there has not been subsequent maintenance, and we have gotten to this point where there has to be an intervention, else we are going to lose a lot of assets on this road,” Alabi said.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Works, led by Minister David Umahi, for prioritising the project and praised Kesha for her leadership in ensuring delivery standards are upheld.

The shoreline protection is part of a broader federal initiative to reinforce coastal infrastructure in Lagos and protect vital assets from erosion and sea-level threats.

What you should know

In March 2025, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved an upward revision of the contract sum for the shoreline protection project at Outer Marina, Lagos, increasing it from N144 billion to N176 billion.

This adjustment was made to incorporate critical infrastructure that had initially been left out, including key facilities belonging to the Nigerian Navy.

The project holds significant value in safeguarding both federal and state assets along the shoreline, such as military installations, police facilities, and the Lagos rail line.

The shoreline protection initiative is being managed by Build Well, and work continues to ensure the full protection of all essential infrastructure from erosion and other environmental threats.