The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved an upward review of the shore protection project at Outer Marina, Lagos, increasing the contract sum from N144 billion to N176 billion.

The revision was made to include critical infrastructure that was initially excluded, particularly facilities belonging to the Nigerian Navy.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, revealed this while updating the public on the latest FEC approvals in a video posted Wednesday on the official X account of President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Social Media, Dada Olusegun.

Umahi emphasized the significance of the project in safeguarding key federal and state assets along the shoreline, including military installations, police facilities, and the Lagos rail line.

“The project has been procured and is ongoing, but it is very critical because it is protecting a lot of federal government critical infrastructure and institutions that are along the shore of this Outer Marina, like the Navy, Army, and the Police. There are a lot of other infrastructures of the federal government and the state government, like the rail line in Lagos.

“It was initially procured for N144 billion, but some institutions, like the Navy, were excluded. We have now brought them in, and FEC has approved the review to N176 billion,” he said.

The Works Minister added that the project is being handled by Build Well, and work is still in progress to ensure full protection of all relevant infrastructure.

More insight

The Cham-Numan Road and Bridge in Adamawa State also received FEC approval for a contract review following a major collapse in October 2024.

According to Umahi, heavy flooding, exacerbated by climate change, washed away a bypass that was in place while construction on the bridge was ongoing.

He recalled that President Tinubu had sent him to assess the damage, after which an urgent commitment was made to restore the critical roadway. With only 4km left to completion, the contractor, CGGC, sought a contract review, which has now been granted.

“The Cham-Numan Road and Bridge was broken into two in October due to flooding while construction was ongoing. The President sent me to assess the situation, and we agreed that by this time, the bridge should be standing. Now, it is almost done, with only 4km left, and FEC has approved the contract review,” Umahi stated.

He assured that efforts were underway to ensure the project’s timely completion, emphasizing its importance for connectivity and economic activity in the region.