The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nasarawa State Government to convert the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) in Lafia into the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lafia.

The agreement, which was formalized on Monday in Abuja, is part of ongoing efforts to reform Nigeria’s health sector under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and the Permanent Secretary signed the MoU on behalf of the Federal Government, while Governor Abdullahi Sule represented the Nasarawa State Government.

According to the Ministry, the strategic partnership aligns with its 4-point agenda under the Renewed Hope Health Initiative.

This includes enhancing governance and accountability in the health sector, expanding access and improving outcomes through tertiary health institutions, unlocking the healthcare value chain for economic growth, and strengthening both national and subnational health security.

Boost to healthcare delivery and training

The conversion of DASH into a full-fledged teaching hospital is expected to significantly improve healthcare service delivery while also serving as a training hub for future medical professionals, advancing Nigeria’s broader goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Coordinating Minister of Health, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, described the agreement as a demonstration of what is possible when political will aligns with purposeful reform. “Nasarawa State has taken the bold step of investing in the future of healthcare,” he said.

Pate emphasized that health is a concurrent responsibility shared by all tiers of government.

He noted that the partnership exemplifies how meaningful collaboration between federal and state governments can drive impactful reforms in the health sector.

“It is a model of inclusive development, the Ministry is committed to scaling across the country,” he added.

Sule commends Federal Government’s reform agenda

Governor Abdullahi Sule commended the Federal Government’s reform agenda, stating: “We are already seeing the results of the Federal Government’s ongoing health sector reform, from governance improvements to resource mobilization.

“This MoU is a testament to what can be achieved when states step up and align with national priorities.”

Furthermore, the federal government urged other states to follow Nasarawa’s example by demonstrating political will and strategic collaboration.

What you should know

In August 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the conversion of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) in Lafia, Nasarawa State, into the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital (FUTH Lafia). This followed a request made by the Nasarawa State Government.

DASH was established in April 1999 with the aim of providing tertiary healthcare services to the people of Nasarawa State and neighboring regions.

Over the years, DASH has expanded significantly. Under Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration, 50 offices and eight clinics were established within just two years.

Additionally, the hospital has been equipped with advanced medical equipment, such as ventilators, CT scanners, and echo machines.

The conversion of DASH to FUTH Lafia is intended to enhance both medical education and healthcare delivery in the region. The hospital now serves as the teaching hospital for the Federal University of Lafia’s medical program, which began in 2020.

This development is expected to improve the training of medical and allied sciences students while also attracting more medical professionals to the state, further strengthening the local healthcare system.