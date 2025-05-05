Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, has announced the early retirement of its Group Chief Risk Officer, Chinedu Ikwudinma, after three years in the role.

His departure marks the culmination of a tenure characterized by strategic risk governance and financial oversight, during which he helped navigate significant macroeconomic challenges.

Ikwudinma, who joined Ecobank in 2019, took on the Group Chief Risk Officer role in 2022, overseeing the bank’s risk management framework and regulatory compliance across its operations.

Over the course of six years, he played a pivotal role in strengthening risk governance, ensuring stability within the financial institution.

In a statement issued by Company Secretary, Madibinet Cisse, Ecobank announced that Ademola Awokoya, Chief Credit Officer for Corporate and Investment Banking, and Pankaj Talwar, Chief Credit Officer for Consumer and Commercial Banking, will jointly manage the Group’s Risk Management as co-acting Heads, reporting directly to Group CEO Jeremy Awori.

CEO Jeremy Awori Pays Tribute to Ikwudinma’s Leadership

Ecobank Group CEO, Jeremy Awori, acknowledged Ikwudinma’s significant contributions, praising his dedication and expertise in risk governance.

“Chinedu has been a key member of Ecobank’s Leadership team, playing a crucial role in managing the Group’s risk governance. His contributions, hard work, and commitment helped the company navigate through significant macroeconomic challenges. We thank him for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Awori stated.

Ecobank has assured stakeholders that a formal announcement regarding Ikwudinma’s successor will be made once the appointment process is completed.

Ikwudinma’s Extensive Industry Experience

Before joining Ecobank, Ikwudinma was Managing Director of Nova Merchant Bank in Nigeria from September 2017 to August 2018.

His career spans over 26 years with Citigroup, where he held senior management roles in Commercial Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Risk Management.

He also served as Managing Director of Citibank Uganda and Head of Corporate Banking at Citibank Zambia, further cementing his expertise in credit approvals and financial structuring.

What you should know

A risk management specialist, Ikwudinma has vast experience in corporate finance, project finance, trade finance, derivatives structuring, and working capital solutions.

Over 25 years, he has provided critical risk assessment and credit approvals, shaping financial strategies across international markets.

He holds an MSc in Structural Engineering and an MBA from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, reinforcing his strong technical and financial acumen.

As Ecobank undergoes this leadership transition, the institution remains focused on maintaining strong risk governance, ensuring financial resilience across its operations.