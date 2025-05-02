Transnational Corporation Plc (NGX: TRANSCORP), Nigeria’s leading listed conglomerate with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors, has announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Key Highlights:
Strong Revenue Growth
- The Group in Q1 2025 recorded a revenue of N143.7 billion, marking an increase of 62%, compared to revenue of N88.5 billion in Q1 2024. This strong performance is driven by the exceptional contributions of our subsidiaries.
- The power businesses delivered robust revenue growth of 70% year-on-year, reaching N126.8bn in Q1 2025, up from N74.8bn in Q1 2024. Notably, Transafam Power, acquired in November 2020, achieved 212% year-on-year revenue growth, from N6.9bn to N21.4bn.
- Transcorp Hotels delivered a strong performance in Q1 2025, with revenue rising by 52% year-on-year to N21.0bn, up from N13.8bn in Q1 2024.
Strong and Continuous Profit Growth
- Gross profit for the Group soared to N73.31bn in Q1 2025 from N46.21 in Q1 2024.
- The group closed the quarter with a very healthy PBT of N49.41bn compared with N45.68 billion in Q1, 2024, which had an exceptional income of N11.0 billion income from the disposal of shares.
- This performance underscores the strength and resilience of our business operations and reaffirms our ability to generate sustainable value for our investors.
President/GCEO of Transcorp Plc, Dr. Owen D. Omogiafo, OON comments:
“Our Q1 2025 financial results underscore the strength of our execution, resilient business model, and unwavering commitment to delivering sustained value to our shareholders, even in a challenging market landscape”.
