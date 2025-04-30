South Korea’s Asia Economic Development Committee (AEDC) has proposed a partnership with Nigeria to support solar equipment production and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing in the country.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima welcomed the proposal on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by an AEDC delegation led by its Chairman, Mr Yoon Suk-hun, to the Presidential Villa in Abuja, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Shettima stated that the Tinubu administration remained committed to industrial growth and was ready to facilitate investments that would transfer technology and improve the lives of Nigerians.

“Vice-President Shettima has welcomed a proposal for partnership between Nigeria and the Asia Economic Development Committee (AEDC) of South Korea for solar equipment and electric vehicle manufacturing.

“Shettima made the commitment on Tuesday when he received a delegation from the AEDC South Korea led by its Chairman, Mr Yoon Suk-hun, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja,” the NAN report read in part.

It added, “Shettima assured the group that Nigeria was open to and interested in any form of arrangements that would lead to the transfer of technology.

“He added that the country was committed to the establishment of industries for solar equipment production and electric vehicle manufacturing.”

The Vice President expressed Nigeria’s openness to partnerships that support the country’s industrialisation drive, particularly in the renewable energy and automotive sectors.

He also praised South Korea’s contributions to Africa’s development through investments in technology and human capital.

More insights

Beyond clean energy and electric vehicles, South Korea’s Asia Economic Development Committee (AEDC) also proposed supporting Nigeria’s security infrastructure through advanced information technology systems.

Shettima noted that such initiatives aligned with the administration’s broader vision of fostering a secure and business-friendly environment.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Yoon Suk-hun stated that the AEDC’s interest in Nigeria stemmed from the country’s vast potential and the forward-looking vision of its current leadership.

He emphasised that the committee’s proposals prioritised long-term technology transfer and capacity building over profit, with a focus on sectors such as solar energy, electric mobility, and digital security.

What you should know

The proposed partnership with South Korea’s Asia Economic Development Committee could significantly advance Nigeria’s push for a cleaner, technology-driven transport and energy sector.

Just recently, in March 2025, the Federal Government announced plans to commence mass electric vehicle transportation in the North-East, following the approval of N151.9 billion in contracts by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The project, funded by the North East Development Commission (NEDC), includes the supply of electric buses and tricycles as well as the installation of charging infrastructure—marking a clear policy shift toward reducing carbon emissions and promoting energy efficiency.

If the government’s clean energy agenda is followed through, partnerships like the one being explored with AEDC could strengthen local manufacturing capacity for EVs and solar equipment, reduce import dependence, and drive long-term technology transfer to Nigeria’s industrial base.