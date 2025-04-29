The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has launched a new economic empowerment initiative in Rivers State, the Vocational, Innovation, Business, and Empowerment Scheme (VIBES), which will offer business grants of $1,300 each to the top 50 participants.

The programme was inaugurated on Monday in Port Harcourt, as announced by NLNG’s General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, through the Manager of Community Relations and Sustainable Development, Charles Epelle.

According to Horsfall, VIBES will replace the Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES), which began in 2004, and will target over 110 host and pipeline communities across Rivers State.

Beneficiaries will undergo hands-on training to build technical and managerial capacity, with the top 50 receiving their grants in two tranches, along with mentorship, networking, and business support services.

According to Horsfall, NLNG believes that entrepreneurship goes beyond starting businesses—it involves creating opportunities that drive economic growth and social transformation.

She added that the company’s goal is to nurture local capacity and enable individuals to become creators of jobs, wealth, and lasting impact.

Horsfall noted that over the past 21 years, more than 1,400 youths were trained under the YES programme in fields such as automotive engineering, advanced welding, catering, hotel management, fashion design, cosmetology, farm management, ICT, and photography and video production.

However, only about 300 successfully established viable businesses, underscoring the need for a more sustainable model.

To address this challenge, NLNG launched the VIBES scheme in partnership with experts in entrepreneurship, business development, law, technology, and innovation sectors.

She noted that the programme offers professional, practical, and participatory training designed to strengthen participants’ technical and managerial capacities for thriving in competitive business environments.

Beneficiaries will also access mentorship, networking opportunities, and business support services to help scale and sustain their enterprises effectively.

NLNG expressed strong confidence that VIBES would deliver stronger, more measurable outcomes than its predecessor by equipping participants with the critical tools needed for long-term business success.