Mark Carney’s Liberal Party has won Canada’s 2025 federal elections, defeating the Conservatives to secure a fourth consecutive term, according to Canadian news outlet CTV News.

It remains unclear if the Liberals will form a majority or minority government as final results are still being counted.

Carney, a former central banker with no prior political experience, ran on a platform of economic stability and defending Canadian sovereignty.

His victory was helped by a surge of nationalism following provocative comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened 25% tariffs on Canadian goods and even suggested Canada could become America’s 51st state.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, who had led for much of the campaign, lost momentum as Trump’s rhetoric shifted the focus of the election, pushing moderate voters toward Carney.

Voter turnout hit record levels with 7.3 million Canadians voting early, according to CTV News. The Liberals were projected to win 151 of 343 seats, while the Conservatives secured 119.

Final seat counts will determine whether Carney governs with a majority or minority government.

More to follow…