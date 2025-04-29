African airlines recorded a 13.4% year-on-year decline in air cargo demand in March 2025, the steepest drop among all global regions, despite a 4.4% global growth in demand.

This information was revealed in the International Air Transport Association (IATA) report on global air cargo markets for March 2025.

The IATA data showed that global demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), reached a historic high for the month, with international operations growing by 5.5% year-on-year.

Total capacity expanded by 4.3%, with international capacity rising by 6.1%.

While African carriers saw a 10.5% increase in available cargo capacity, the region’s sharp decline in demand highlights a growing imbalance between capacity and utilization, indicating significant challenges in Africa’s air cargo sector.

“Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), increased by 4.4% compared to March 2024 levels (+5.5% for international operations), a historic peak for March.

“Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), expanded by 4.3% compared to March 2024 (+6.1% for international operations),” the IATA report read in part.

It added, “African airlines saw a -13.4% year-on-year decrease in demand for air cargo in March, the slowest among the regions. Capacity increased by 10.5% year-on-year.”

IATA attributed the global rise in demand to factors such as businesses front-loading shipments ahead of U.S. tariff changes, falling jet fuel prices, and improving global industrial output. However, Africa and the Middle East remained the only regions to post a year-on-year decline in air cargo volumes, with the Middle East down by 3.2%.

Commenting on the report, IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, said, “March cargo volumes were strong… a historic peak for the month,” while warning that future demand could be impacted by unresolved trade tensions and tariff uncertainties.

More insights

Africa’s underperformance occurred amidst broader global economic improvements. World industrial production increased by 3.2% year-on-year, while global trade volumes grew by 2.9%.

Inflation rates eased in major economies: U.S. CPI fell to 2.4%, the EU averaged 2.5%, Japan’s rate decreased to 3.6%, and China’s deflation moderated to -0.1%.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific airlines led global growth with a 9.6% year-on-year rise in cargo demand and an 11.3% increase in capacity. North American carriers followed closely with a 9.5% demand increase and a 6.1% rise in capacity. European airlines recorded a 4.5% year-on-year increase in demand, with capacity rising by 2.0%.

Latin American carriers reported a 5.8% demand growth and a 4.7% increase in capacity.

In contrast, Middle Eastern airlines experienced a 3.2% decline in demand, despite a 0.8% rise in capacity. This downturn is likely attributed to a strong growth comparison with early 2024, driven by disruptions in Red Sea maritime freight.

The report also highlighted that trade lanes involving Africa, particularly the Africa–Asia route, were among the few to see a decline in March.