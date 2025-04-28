A new wave of conversations around wealth creation and real estate innovation is set to sweep through Lagos as Poshfield, a visionary real estate development firm, hosts the Game Changer Summit 2025.

The summit, scheduled to hold on May 3rd and 4th, 2025, at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, is attracting high-level thought leaders and business influencers across finance, investment, and property development.

According to the organisers, the event is designed to offer attendees key insights into real estate trends, smart investing, and how to build sustainable wealth in Nigeria’s current economic climate.

Speakers at the event include Olumide Emmanuel, CEO of Common Sense Group; Ajilore Francis, CEO of Poshfield; Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder and CEO of Nairametrics; and Hiren Naker, CEO of Legacy Investments(UK and UAE).

In a unique twist, Poshfield will also be hosting a site tour of some of its executed and ongoing projects, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovative and functional real estate development. This tour will provide attendees with a firsthand look at Poshfield’s approach to making luxury living accessible.

In a statement, Poshfield described the summit as “a platform for transformational dialogue and empowerment,” noting that the firm has carved a niche for itself through innovative co-ownership housing concepts and smart, functional projects aimed at making luxury living accessible.

Ajilore Francis, CEO of Poshfield, emphasized the company’s commitment to “transforming lives through accessible and affordable luxury,” adding that the summit reflects their drive to empower more Nigerians with knowledge and tools for long-term wealth.

The two-day event is expected to feature panel discussions, keynote speeches, and networking sessions that bring together professionals, investors, and aspiring homeowners looking to navigate today’s challenging economic terrain.