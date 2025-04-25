OPay, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, has been named the Most Innovative Fintech of the Year by Vanguard Newspapers.

This recognition underscores OPay’s groundbreaking contributions to financial inclusion, security, and digital payment solutions in Nigeria.

OPay was the only fintech to be awarded at the prestigious event which held at Eko Hotel and Suites last Friday, 11th April 2025.

The award celebrates OPay’s relentless innovation in advancing financial technology and security. With cutting-edge features like Large Transaction Shield for enhanced security and NightGuard for restricted account access during the night’s vulnerable hours, OPay continues to revolutionize the fintech landscape.

This is further corroborated by the recent widespread positive reviews on social media from thousands of OPay users further highlighting the platform’s innovative edge. Features such as network status notifications before transfers, double verification to prevent transfer errors, facial verification for transactions, lightning-fast transfers, quick in-app customer service resolutions and many more have set OPay apart as Nigeria’s most innovative fintech.

Receiving the award, Elizabeth Wang, CCO of OPay, stated: “We are deeply honored to be recognized as the Fintech Company of the Year. This award reaffirms our vision of creating a secure, inclusive, and innovative financial ecosystem for every Nigerian. We dedicate this achievement to our loyal customers who inspire us every day to do better.”

This recognition further cements OPay’s leadership in its’ pace-setting transformation of Africa’s digital payment landscape.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.