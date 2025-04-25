Heirs Life Assurance, the specialist life insurance member of Heirs Insurance Group, has announced the appointment of Callista Azogu as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Callista is an accomplished business leader with over 35 years of experience spanning finance, operations, human resources, and executive leadership.

She previously served as the Deputy Managing Director at Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited, where she led key stakeholder engagement with government institutions and contributed to major commercial negotiations.

She also served as the pioneer Finance and Control Manager at Eni Ghana Exploration & Production Limited. Currently, she serves on several corporate Boards and brings expertise in stakeholder engagement, corporate governance, and compliance.

Commenting, Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Chairman, Heirs Life Assurance, said: “We are pleased to welcome Callista to the Board of Heirs Life Assurance. She brings formidable Board experience, a commitment to excellence, strong corporate governance, and a track record of delivering long-term value. I am confident that she will further strengthen our leadership, as we continue transforming the insurance industry with innovative, accessible, and inclusive solutions.”

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance arm of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents.

With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group, comprising Heirs General Insurance Limited, Heirs Life Assurance Limited and Heirs Insurance Brokers, serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.

Heirs Insurance Group is championing financial inclusion and leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria, demonstrating its mission to democratise access to insurance.