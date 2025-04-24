On Everyday Money Matters, we tackled one of the most misunderstood topics in personal finance: loans. In Nigeria, borrowing often comes with stigma, and sometimes, harassment. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Joining the show was Mr. Tunji Olalekan, Co-founder and CEO of Lendha, a digital lending platform offering quick, collateral-free loans to small businesses and salary earners, without the shame.

“Access to credit should be empowering, not traumatic,” Tunji said, as he explained how Lendha is building a more respectful and transparent lending culture in Nigeria.

If you’ve ever borrowed ₦10,000 and paid back ₦30,000, or been added to a WhatsApp “debtors list”, you need to hear this.

Catch the full episode of Everyday Money Matters now on Nairametrics TV on YouTube.