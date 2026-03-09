In this episode of Drinks and Mics, Host Ugodre is joined by Tunji Andrews, Otunba Dele and Samson as they analyse the economic and geopolitical consequences of the conflict in Iran and its specific impact on Nigeria

They also spoke on how global disruptions, such as high energy prices and shifting trade alliances involving China and the US, affect emerging markets. Regarding the Nigerian economy, the gang evaluate the price reset caused by subsidy removals and currency fluctuations, arguing that the nation suffers from an income problem rather than just rising costs. Aside from that, they emphasized the necessity of increased productivity and infrastructure investment to justify higher living expenses.

In closing, the duo noted that while the naira faces structural challenges, specific large-cap stocks and industrial sectors still offer significant growth potential. Join Ugodre, Samson, Tunji, and Otunba Dele as they break down the economic fallout from the Iran crisis, explore what this means for Nigeria’s future, and what you need to know as an investor or everyday Nigerian.

Don’t miss the heated debate and expert insights.