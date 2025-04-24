What started as a single company with a bold vision has grown into one of Nigeria’s most dynamic business conglomerates.

Founded by the visionary Mujahid Turajo, Til Interiors began as a modest interior design company, bringing elegance and functionality to residential and commercial spaces.

Today, that vision has expanded far beyond design—Til Interiors has evolved into Til Group, a powerful conglomerate spanning food production, construction, global trade, and beyond.

With Til Foods, Til Interiors, Til Construction, and Til Global under its umbrella, Til Group is now a driving force in Nigeria’s economic landscape, fostering job creation, innovation, and industrial growth.

Til Interiors: The Foundation of an Empire

The journey of Til Group began with Til Interiors, a company that set out to revolutionise interior design and space transformation in Nigeria. Through innovative designs, premium materials, and expert craftsmanship, Til Interiors quickly gained a reputation for creating luxurious, functional, and aesthetically superior spaces for homes, offices, and commercial properties.

“Til Interiors was our foundation—it taught us the importance of detail, innovation, and excellence. Those same principles now define everything we do across all sectors,” says Mujahid Turajo.

Til Foods: Feeding Nations, Empowering Farmers

As Til Interiors flourished, Mujahid identified a critical need for self-sufficiency in food production and distribution, leading to the creation of Til Foods, which has now grown into a leader in Nigeria’s agribusiness and food industry.

Til Foods is dedicated to sustainable agriculture, food processing, and distribution, ensuring that Nigerians have access to high-quality, locally produced food products. The company oversees the entire value chain, from farming and production to retail and exports.

Within Til Foods, two major brands stand out:

Tomatil – A multi-billion naira state-of-the-art tomato processing factory in Kano, transforming fresh tomatoes into premium tomato paste and products, reducing Nigeria’s reliance on imports.

Til Grills & Restaurant – A high-end restaurant located in Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado, offering a unique dining experience that blends traditional flavours with modern culinary expertise.

“Til Foods is not just a business—it’s a mission to achieve food security, support local farmers, and put Nigeria at the forefront of global agribusiness,” says Mujahid.

Til Construction: Building the Future, One Structure at a Time

Recognising the urgent need for quality infrastructure and housing solutions in Nigeria, Til Construction was established to provide innovative, durable, and sustainable building solutions.

Today, it stands as a major player in real estate development, civil engineering, and large-scale construction projects.

One of Til Construction’s flagship projects is Concord, a residential development located in Life Camp, Abuja. Designed to redefine modern living, Concord features premium residential blocks that blend contemporary architecture with luxury, comfort, and sustainability. The project is set to transform Abuja’s skyline, offering state-of-the-art amenities, top-tier security, and elegant living spaces tailored for families and professionals alike.

“We are not just building structures; we are creating communities where people can thrive. Concord is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation in Nigeria’s real estate sector,” notes Mujahid.

Til Global: Connecting Nigeria to the World

To support the group’s expansion into international markets and cross-border trade, Til Global was established as the conglomerate’s trade and logistics arm. This division ensures that African goods, resources, and services reach the world stage efficiently and competitively, fostering stronger trade relationships and expanding market access for Nigerian products.

A Legacy of Growth, Excellence, and Impact

From a single interior design company to a multisector empire, Til Group’s journey is a testament to strategic vision, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Under Mujahid’s leadership, the company continues to expand, innovate, and set new benchmarks in food production, design, construction, and global trade.

“Our story is about growth, impact, and transformation. We started with a passion for design, and today, we are shaping industries and changing lives across multiple sectors,” Mujahid affirms.

As Til Group enters its next phase of expansion, the company remains committed to its core values of innovation, sustainability, and economic empowerment, ensuring that its legacy continues for generations to come.

About Til Group

Til Group is a diversified Nigerian conglomerate with subsidiaries in food production (Til Foods), interior design (Til Interiors), construction (Til Construction), and global trade (Til Global). The group is dedicated to driving industrial and economic growth through innovation, sustainability, and excellence.