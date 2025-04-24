At Kano, Nigeria, the momentum is undeniable. After the groundbreaking success of the Blakskill x Sightsavers Inclusive Career Fair in Lagos, which is the first ever in Nigeria’s history, the initiative has expanded northward with powerful results.

Last week, Kano played host to a landmark event that is redefining what employment can and should look like in Nigeria.

The First Historic Inclusive Career Fair in Kano wasn’t just another event; it was a national awakening, a strategic push to restore dignity, open doors, and correct decades of systemic exclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria’s workforce.

RelatedStories No Content Available

From the first hour of registration to the closing panel, the fair was a vibrant convergence of job seekers with disabilities, inclusive employers, recruitment experts, vocational training organizations, government officials, and media. Dozens of on-site interviews were conducted, real job placements initiated, and actionable commitments made.

In his keynote speech, Michael Alasa, CEO of Blakskill, delivered what many have since called “a manifesto for inclusive nation-building.” “This isn’t about charity but about productivity and more than anything, it is about reimagining our economy to leave no one behind,” Alasa declared. He went on to highlight that too many capable Nigerians with disabilities remain unemployed not because they lack skills but because the system lacks vision.

Blakskill and Sightsaver’s move to bring the fair to Kano was deliberate. Northern Nigeria, with its rich cultural and economic significance, is often left out of progressive employment reforms. The fair was both a bold inclusion statement and a call to action to ensure that no region, and no talent, is left behind.

Sightsavers, Blakskill’s strategic partner, continues to be a pivotal force in this mission. Their commitment to rights-based inclusion is transformative. For decades, they’ve worked to dismantle both visible and invisible barriers faced by persons with disabilities in health, education, and employment. Their partnership with Blakskill is a strong endorsement of community-led, employer-driven, sustainable inclusion models.

The fair’s success has done more than create opportunities. It has cast a spotlight on the urgent need for corporate organisations, federal agencies, state governments and international partners to align efforts and remove the systemic barriers that continue to marginalize persons with disabilities.

Alasa emphasized that no single actor can shoulder this responsibility alone. “This is a multi-stakeholder battle. We need the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Senate Committee on PWD Inclusive Employment, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), and the Ministry of Women Affairs, Children and Persons with Disabilities to all come to the table to embed inclusive employment in national development policy, structures and programs that create sustainable, inclusive hiring pipelines. It’s time to move from pilot projects to national implementation.

This action taken by Blakskill and Sightsavers is very laudable which has now inspired other actors within the employability space to step up. Inclusion isn’t the responsibility of one actor; it’s the responsibility of us all.”

He continued; unlike conventional recruitment platforms that prioritize mass listings and boast user metrics, Blakskill is driven by a deeper purpose which is impact over impressions. Where others offer access to jobs, Blakskill builds inclusive bridges between overlooked talents and purpose-driven employers, going beyond algorithmic matching to reshape entire workforce systems.

This distinction is especially critical in the disability inclusion space, where many platforms have fallen short, reducing inclusion to tokenism or short-lived campaigns. In contrast, Blakskill’s collaboration with Sightsavers demonstrates a sustained, measurable commitment to restructuring employment for equity. “This isn’t about having the largest database. It’s about having the deepest impact,” said Michael Alasa, CEO of Blakskill.

At the career fairs, dozens of inclusive employers shared success stories and learned best practices on onboarding and retaining persons with disabilities. For many, it was their first encounter with inclusive hiring beyond policy documents. “I thought it would be difficult, it’s time we stop hiring with our biases and start hiring for brilliance” one employer said, but today I realized the only real barrier was in my perception and many organisations are missing out on top-tier talent simply because they haven’t reimagined access.” This shift from hesitation to confidence is exactly what the fair was designed to achieve.

The event also unveiled Blakskill’s Next Move which is Building an Inclusive Talent Pipeline Initiative (ITPI) Nationwide, a multi-state program that will Identify, verify, and skill-up job seekers with disabilities; Provide employer readiness training and toolkits for inclusive hiring; Facilitate job matching and post-placement support; Collaborate with government and private-sector actors to push legislative changes. The goal is clear: By 2030, every qualified person with a disability in Nigeria should have access to dignified work.

Blakskill and Sightsavers have sparked a fire. But to turn this into a national movement, all hands must be on deck. The private sector must commit to inclusive hiring; public sector must provide and enact enabling policy. The media must amplify the stories of resilience and brilliance often left unheard and the citizens of Nigeria must advocate for a society that sees productivity not disability as the cornerstone of opportunity.

“This is not just a career fair,” Alasa closed. “It is a declaration of the Nigeria we want to build; one where everyone equipped and qualified has a seat at the table of opportunity.”

About Blakskill:

Blakskill is Africa’s workforce enablement partner, providing verified recruitment, talent pipeline solutions, and inclusive hiring services across industries. Through strategic partnerships and employer-led interventions, Blakskill is unlocking the full potential of Africa’s workforce.

About Sightsavers:

Sightsavers is a global development organization working to eliminate avoidable blindness and fight for the rights of people with disabilities. Their work spans more than 30 countries, with a strong footprint in Nigeria’s inclusion movement.Sight savers have been in existence in Nigeria for the past 70 years, empowering lives particularly People with Disabilities.(PWD).