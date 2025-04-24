The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has announced the commencement of applications for its 2025/2026 Overseas Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme (OSS) for qualified Nigerian youths.

The announcement was made in a statement posted on the X (formerly Twitter) platform of PTDF.

The OSS programme, which has undergone restructuring, is designed to “cultivate indigenous talent for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry” and now includes a strong focus on local capacity development.

“The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) is pleased to bring to the notice of the public that the applications for the 2025/2026 Overseas Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme (OSS) has commenced,” the statement reads.

The scheme is open for candidates to apply for fully funded studies in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Malaysia, and the PTDF College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna.

Where you can study

Under the restructured scheme, scholarships are available for postgraduate studies in the following destinations:

“Fully funded MSc scholarship will be provided in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Malaysia.”

“Fully funded PhD scholarship will be provided in Germany, France & Malaysia.”

“Fully funded PhD scholarship for the United Kingdom will now be offered exclusively as a Split-Site Programme at the PTDF College of Petroleum & Energy Studies, Kaduna (CPESK) in collaboration with three partner Universities in the United Kingdom: Robert Gordon University, University of Strathclyde and University of Portsmouth,” the statement reads in part.

What the scholarship covers

The PTDF stated that the scholarship comes with full financial support for all selected candidates, including:

Return flight tickets

Health insurance

Tuition and bench fees (where applicable)

Living expenses throughout the study duration

The scholarship is open to Nigerian graduates with strong academic backgrounds who are pursuing MSc or PhD degrees in disciplines related to the oil and gas sector.

How to apply

Applications are to be submitted online via the PTDF Scholarship Management Portal:

The deadline for application is June 4, 2025.

For complete details on the eligibility criteria, programme structure, and the list of partner institutions, candidates should visit the PTDF website.

What you should know

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund is a Federal Government agency under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, established to build capacity and develop human resources for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

It plays a vital role in training Nigerians through scholarship schemes, research funding, and capacity-building initiatives, both within the country and abroad. Over the years, the Fund has sponsored thousands of Nigerians for postgraduate studies in fields such as engineering, geosciences, environmental science, renewable energy, and other petroleum-related disciplines.

Beyond scholarships, the Fund also supports research projects, provides grants for academic infrastructure, and oversees the development of specialized institutions like the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies in Kaduna.

Its strategic goal is to reduce reliance on foreign expertise by equipping Nigerian professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to drive growth in the oil and gas sector.