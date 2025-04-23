In a bold step to empower Nigeria’s future leaders, OPay, one of the nation’s leading financial institutions, has extended its ₦1.2 billion 10-Year Scholarship Initiative to students of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN). This latest milestone marks UNILORIN as the newest beneficiary of OPay’s long-term commitment to supporting education across the country.

The scholarship program, designed to ease financial barriers for talented students, reflects OPay’s mission to foster academic excellence and unlock opportunities for Nigerian youths. Through this initiative, the company is enabling students to focus fully on their studies and personal growth without the weight of financial stress.

“At OPay, we believe education is the key to unlocking individual potential and advancing our society,” said Dauda Gotring Managing Director OPay. “This ₦1.2BN 10-year scholarship program is not only about supporting today’s students but about investing in Nigeria’s future. We are committed to nurturing the brilliant minds who will shape the nation’s progress for years to come.”

Speaking at the MOU signing, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), UNILORIN’s VC remarked, “We would like to express our gratitude to OPay for their remarkable scholarship initiative to support our students here at UNILORIN. This initiative shows that OPay is aligning with the education agenda of the federation.”

The UNILORIN partnership is the latest chapter in OPay’s nationwide education initiative, which has already provided support to students at several other Nigerian universities. As the program grows, OPay remains dedicated to empowering young Nigerians with the resources and opportunities needed to thrive both academically and professionally.

Through this enduring investment, OPay is reaffirming its role not just as a financial service provider, but as a partner in shaping a brighter and more inclusive future for Nigeria.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.