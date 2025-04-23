The Niger State Government has banned the operations of commercial motorcycles and tricycles from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Minna, the state capital, citing growing insecurity in the area.

The announcement was disclosed in a statement issued by Mr. Bologi Ibrahim, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Mohammed Bago, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

According to the governor, the night-time restriction became necessary to stem the tide of criminal activities in the city.

He emphasized that his administration would not sit idly while criminals continued to terrorize residents.

“The Niger Government has banned the commercial tricycle and motorcycle riders from operating from 6p.m to 6a.m due to rising insecurity in Minna, the state capital.

“This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Bologi Ibrahim, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Mohammed Bago in Minna. The governor stated that the curfew became necessary to stem the tide of insecurity in the city,” the NAN report read in part.

The governor emphasized that safeguarding the lives and property of citizens remains a fundamental duty of any responsible government.

He reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to tackling insecurity and protecting communities across the state.

More insights

Governor Bago, issuing a strong directive to District, Village, and Ward Heads across the state, ordered the immediate and thorough documentation of all individuals residing within their communities.

He warned that any house found to be sheltering criminals would be demolished, while properties used for the sale, storage, or distribution of hard drugs would be promptly taken down without hesitation.

He urged security agencies to step up intelligence gathering, intensify coordinated raids on known criminal hideouts, and dismantle drug syndicates and crime networks operating in Minna and its surrounding areas.

Governor Bago also appealed to parents and guardians to keep a closer watch on their children, stressing that anyone found engaging in violence or criminal activity would be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Describing the fight against insecurity as a collective and urgent responsibility, the governor called on all stakeholders—including traditional leaders, local community members, youth groups, and security agencies—to work in unity with the government to restore lasting peace and order in the state capital.

The NAN report noted that these measures were announced following a high-level stakeholders’ security meeting convened by the governor, which brought together traditional title holders from the Minna Emirate and heads of various security agencies.