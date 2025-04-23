Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, on Wednesday unveiled the Katsina State Green Growth Agenda (KAGGA), a roadmap that will, among other objectives, establish a N5 billion investment fund to accelerate the implementation of climate infrastructure projects in the state.

The governor made the announcement during his address at the Katsina State Climate Action and Green Investment Summit, held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, and attended by Nairametrics.

He described the agenda as a significant milestone in the state’s development journey—a roadmap to harmonize economic progress with ecological preservation.

Breakdown of the Climate Agenda

According to the governor, KAGGA commits to scaling up drip irrigation, drought-resistant crop varieties, and agroforestry to protect farmers from climate shocks, while harnessing the state’s potential to become Nigeria’s solar powerhouse.

“We plan to electrify 500 rural communities with solar mini-grids by 2030, bridging the energy access gap that currently affects 60% of our rural population,” he added.

He noted that the government is partnering with investors to develop Katsina’s first industrial solar park, creating jobs and powering green industries.

He informed participants that the government has already secured $500 million from Genesis Energy Group for renewable energy—highlighting this as evidence of his administration’s capacity to manage transformative investments effectively.

Looking ahead, he said his administration will enact the Katsina Climate-Related Laws within the next 12 months to institutionalize accountability and create a stable policy environment for green investments.

“Secondly, we will allocate 30% of our annual budget to climate-resilient infrastructure and establish a Green Investment Fund to de-risk projects and accelerate implementation, with an initial capitalization of N5 billion and mechanisms to leverage additional private capital,” he added.

Appeal to Private Investors

Addressing private investors, the governor said Katsina offers unparalleled opportunities in solar energy, sustainable agriculture, and green industrialization.

“We are streamlining regulations and offering incentives to make your investments secure and profitable. Our new one-stop investment facilitation center will reduce bureaucratic hurdles, while our tax incentives for green businesses ensure competitive returns,” he said.

He called on development partners like the World Bank and the United Nations to align their financing with KAGGA’s priorities, thereby co-creating solutions rooted in local wisdom.

More Insights

Speaking at the event, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohammed Malick Fall, urged the government to go further by developing sub-national plans to tackle climate change.

“We must act now. Global investment in clean energy is at record levels. Countries with clear climate strategies are attracting capital, technology, and innovation,” he said.

He emphasized that with bold action, Nigeria can lead Africa into a cleaner, safer, and more prosperous future—protecting mangroves in the South, strengthening agriculture in the North, and creating jobs for the next generation across communities.

He also highlighted the declining trend in traditional donor funding, noting that shifting priorities require Nigerian authorities to think outside the box.

“Innovative models—especially around the green economy—must guide our path forward,” he added.

The UN has welcomed the Katsina State Government’s green economy investment drive.

What You Should Know

Nigeria and several of its states have secured numerous climate change partnerships and investments over the years.

Between 2015 and 2021, the country received $4.928 billion for 828 climate-related projects, according to a report by Connected Development (CODE) in partnership with INKA Consult and Oxfam International.