The Canada-Africa Fintech Summit moved into a new phase of global relevance and diplomatic significance following a landmark breakfast briefing held in Ottawa, which brought together Ambassadors of African countries to Canada, Canadian institutional leaders, and strategic private sector partners in a world-class gathering that many are calling historic.

The briefing, hosted in the Canadian capital on April 8, 2025, served as an exclusive platform for information dissemination, strategic alignment, and regional mobilization ahead of the highly anticipated Canada-Africa Fintech Summit.

The Canada-Africa Fintech Summit is an initiative of Canada Africa Fintech Summit Inc, a Canada-incorporated not-for-profit organization with the mandate of advocating, showcasing, and implementing initiatives that accelerate the benefits and impacts of the fintech ecosystem of Canada and African countries.

In a show of unprecedented unity and vision, African High Commissioners and Ambassadors stood alongside Canadian stakeholders to affirm their commitment to a transformative fintech dialogue between Canada and Africa.

During the event, Ambassador Abba Zanna-Kawu, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Nigeria in Canada, announced the participation of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the upcoming summit. This signals Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening fintech partnerships with Canada, with similar confirmations expected from other African nations in due course.

Among the notable participants were Ambassador Prosper Higiro, the Rwandan High Commissioner to Canada and Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps, and Professor Tony Bailetti of Carleton University, a leading voice in innovation and entrepreneurship in Canada.

“This is a world-class event in a class of its own,” said Cornelius Babalola, Chairman and CEO of Affinity Global, one of the co-organisers of the summit. Another co-organiser, Africa Fintech Network, a coalition of the digital finance and fintech ecosystem with active presence in over forty African countries, was represented at the event by its President, Segun Aina, widely acknowledged as the Grandmaster of African fintech.

The energy in the room, the diplomatic presence, the strategic alignment—all confirms that the Canada-Africa Fintech Summit is not only timely, it is essential.”

The breakfast briefing provided a unique opportunity for African diplomats and Canadian leaders to engage directly on key issues related to fintech, innovation, investment, and inclusive economic growth. Discussions focused on unlocking cross-border opportunities, regulatory innovation, financial inclusion, digital infrastructure, and how fintech can drive youth employment and trade between Canada and African nations.

The event also facilitated critical connections between government representatives, investors, financial institutions, and technology leaders, laying the groundwork for bilateral and multilateral collaboration at the forthcoming summit. Notably, the briefing underscored Canada’s emerging role as a gateway for Africa’s fintech expansion and innovation ecosystem.

As the momentum builds toward the Canada-Africa Fintech Summit, scheduled for August 6th and 7th this year, the success of the special high-level briefing session affirms that all eyes are on Canada as a strategic partner in Africa’s fintech evolution. The summit is expected to draw high-level delegations, including senior political leaders, heads of financial institutions, corporate leaders from across all sectors of the economy, and major stakeholders from across the African continent and Canada.

The event will be remembered as a catalytic moment that propelled the Canada-Africa fintech conversation from vision to movement—driven by diplomacy, innovation, and shared prosperity.