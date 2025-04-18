The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has launched the nationwide rollout of free Caesarean Sections (CS) in more than 100 hospitals across the country.

Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that the intervention is part of the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care (CEmONC) Programme.

He noted that the programme is currently active in federal, state, private, and faith-based hospitals across all six geopolitical zones.

According to Dr. Ohiri, indigent women only need to present their National Identification Number (NIN), either before or after admission.

He explained that the hospital’s social welfare team is responsible for verifying whether a patient is unable to afford the surgery.

“Once assessed, eligible women receive the Caesarean Section at no cost and are automatically enrolled in a health insurance plan under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), which is managed at the state level,” he stated.

Efforts to reduce maternal mortality

Dr. Ohiri stated that the NHIA is partnering with federal, state, faith-based, and private health facilities to reduce maternal mortality across the country.

He said, “The nationwide coverage includes key health institutions across various regions.

“In the North-West, facilities such as Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital in Kano; Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital and Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital in Sokoto are part of the programme.

“Others include Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau, Zamfara; General Hospitals in Kaura Namoda, Shinkafi, and Tsafe, all in Zamfara; as well as Martha Bamaiyi General Hospital in Zuru, Kebbi State.

“In the North-East, beneficiary hospitals include the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe; University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno; Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Azare, Bauchi; Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, Yobe; and Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola, Adamawa,” he added.

Hospitals in the north-central and south-west

Dr. Ohiri said that in the North-Central region, beneficiary facilities include the Federal Medical Centre, Bida and Federal Medical Centre, Keffi; University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, FCT; as well as General Hospitals in Suleja, Mokwa, and Tunga Magajiya in Niger State.

In the South-West, he listed Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti; Federal Medical Centre, Ido-Ekiti; State Hospital, Abeokuta, Ogun State; State Specialist Hospital, Okitipupa, Ondo State; and Oba Ademola Maternity Hospital, Ijemo, Ogun State.

According to him, the South-South region includes the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Akwa Ibom; University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Rivers; and Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

He added that the region also has the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Cross River.

Dr. Ohiri stated that in the South-East, the programme covers the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki; David Umahi University Teaching Hospital, Uburu; and NOFIC Abakaliki, all in Ebonyi State. It also includes Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital and University of Benin Teaching Hospital, both in Edo State.

He also listed several faith-based and private facilities under the initiative, including St. Gerard’s Catholic Hospital, Kaduna; St. Patrick Hospital, Abakaliki; Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital, Kaduna; and Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital, Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

He revealed that over 200 additional hospitals are currently awaiting NHIA approval to join the initiative, which could significantly expand access.

“This initiative is a critical part of the government’s commitment to ending preventable maternal deaths.

“The free CS services are not limited to federal facilities; state-owned, private, and mission hospitals have been engaged to reach as many women as possible,” he added.

No registration required

Dr. Ohiri emphasized that there is no formal registration process required to benefit from the coverage.

“As long as a woman presents her NIN and is assessed by the hospital’s social welfare unit as financially incapable, the surgery will be offered free of charge,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to widely share this information, particularly in rural and underserved communities where the cost of surgical delivery often poses a barrier to safe childbirth.