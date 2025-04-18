Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy has forged a landmark public-private partnership with Chocolate City Group, one of the country’s premier entertainment companies.

The three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on Thursday in Abuja, is designed to accelerate the development of creative infrastructure and support Nigeria’s ambitions of becoming Africa’s cultural capital.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate on building live performance venues nationwide, identifying and nurturing talent, expanding global distribution pipelines for Nigerian content, and improving intellectual property protections.

A Joint Working Committee, composed of representatives from the Ministry and Chocolate City, will guide implementation and identify priority projects.

“Nigeria’s creative industries represent one of our greatest untapped economic resources,” said Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, who signed the pact on behalf of the federal government.

“This partnership with Chocolate City exemplifies our commitment to harnessing the power of public-private collaboration to build sustainable creative ecosystems that empower Nigerian talent and showcase our cultural wealth globally.”

The initiative is part of a broader government strategy to capitalize on the economic potential of the creative sector, which analysts say could play a pivotal role in diversifying Nigeria’s oil-dependent economy.

What to know

Audu Maikori, Co-Founder and Chairman of Chocolate City Group, called the agreement timely and vital for industry expansion. “Afrobeats has emerged as Nigeria’s most powerful cultural ambassador,” he said. “Beyond this, Afrobeats also serves as a powerful cultural export and diplomatic resource, enhancing Nigeria’s global reputation.”

Maikori noted that Nigeria’s music industry alone generates roughly $2 billion annually, a sizable portion of the $26 billion global music economy. He stressed the need for stronger infrastructure and institutional support. “By working with the government, we can address long-standing challenges in distribution, infrastructure, and rights protection that have limited the sector’s full potential,” he added.

Paul Okeugo, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Chocolate City, said the partnership would bring clarity to ongoing federal reforms targeting the creative space. “When we develop performance venues and creative spaces across Nigeria, we’re creating jobs not just for artists but for sound engineers, event managers, security personnel, hospitality workers, and countless others,” he said.

The MoU aligns with “Nigeria Destination 2030,” a federal initiative that seeks to position the country as a global destination for tourism, investment, and cultural exchange by the end of the decade. The program includes infrastructure development, policy reforms, and strategic partnerships aimed at showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural assets and creative capacity.

Founded in 2005, Chocolate City has evolved from a music label into a multifaceted entertainment company with interests in production, artist management, publishing, and consultancy. The firm has been instrumental in launching the careers of stars like Femi Kuti, Ice Prince, and Blaqbonez, contributing to the growing international profile of Nigerian music.