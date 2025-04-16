Addosser Microfinance Bank Limited, a leading player in Nigeria’s microfinance sector, has launched a N10 Billion Commercial Paper (CP) Issuance Programme, registered on the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited.

The launch was commemorated by a formal signing ceremony, which held on Tuesday, 15th of April 2025 and hosted at the office of the Lead Issuing House, Anchoria Advisory Services Limited.

The Programme, jointly arranged by Anchoria Advisory Services Limited and SCM Capital Limited with Smooth Capital Limited acting as Financial Advisers, provides Addosser with a robust platform to issue Commercial Paper Notes in multiple series. The Notes will be quoted on FMDQ Securities Exchange and held in electronic form, with settlement through the FMDQ Depository, in alignment with regulatory standards.

Speaking on the successful registration, Mr. Bayo Fabiyi, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Addosser Microfinance Bank, stated:

“Addosser Microfinance Bank Limited is pleased to announce the successful registration of our ₦10 billion Commercial Paper Programme on FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited. This milestone represents a significant advancement in our funding strategy and demonstrates the confidence of the market in our business model and financial stability. Our journey began in 2008 as a unit Microfinance Bank driven by a vision to provide innovative, and quality microfinance services to individuals and MSMEs. Today, with over 25 branches in Lagos, we’ve established ourselves as a leading microfinance institution committed to financial inclusion and economic empowerment. This growth trajectory has culminated in our ability to register this ₦10 billion CP Programme, which marks a transformative chapter in our story. The CP Programme will enable us to diversify our funding sources, optimize our capital structure, and enhance our capacity to fulfill our mission of providing accessible financial services to micro, small, and medium enterprises. We are committed to utilizing this platform to strengthen our position in the microfinance sector while creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders.”

Furthermore, Bishop Sam Chidoka, Managing Director of Anchoria Advisory Services Limited and Co-Lead Issuing House for the Programme, highlighted that this milestone reflects Addosser’s strong fundamentals and market credibility.

Similarly, Alhassan Gwarzo, Executive Director of SCM Capital Limited, Co-Lead Issuing of the CP Programme, also expressed confidence in Addosser’s trajectory.