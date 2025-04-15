Meta Platforms has announced that it will soon start training its artificial intelligence (AI) models using public content shared by adults in the European Union.

The training will include data from Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

“We’ll use public content shared by adults on Meta’s products and services – like posts or comments – and interactions with our generative AI features, like AI stickers or Meta AI, including messages to Meta AI and prompts people share to generate images,” the company said.

The move follows the rollout of Meta AI across Europe last month and marks the resumption of training efforts that were previously paused in 2023 due to regulatory concerns.

Content scope and AI goals

Meta clarified that the content to be used includes posts, comments, and user interactions with its AI, such as prompts and questions. The goal is to enhance its AI models for European users by incorporating region-specific context.

“This training helps improve the performance, inclusiveness and safety of the AI experiences we’re building. It also helps us better understand the languages, geography and cultural references that are relevant in Europe,” Meta said.

Meta also said that the training initiative will assist the AI models in understanding the region’s “diverse languages, cultures, and digital behaviours — from regional dialects to the distinct use of humour and sarcasm.”

Opt-out option for users

Starting this week, users across the EU will receive notifications via Meta apps and emails. These messages will inform them about the data collection and provide a simple opt-out mechanism.

“We’ve developed a simple and accessible form that anyone in the EU, EEA or UK can use to object to our use of their information for AI training,” Meta stated, assuring that it “will honour all objections, including those we’ve already received.”

The company also confirmed that it would not use data from users under 18 or any private messages for AI model training.

Meta emphasised that its data training approach is consistent with what other major tech companies are already doing

“We’re doing what many others in the industry are already doing to train their AI models – using public content, including from the open web.”

It pointed to tech companies like Google and OpenAI, which have used similar public datasets in training their AI systems.

What you should know

This latest development comes after the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) confirmed that Meta’s current framework complies with EU legal standards, allowing it to move forward with AI development initiatives.

Despite past criticism from privacy advocates, Meta maintains that its strategy is transparent and protects user rights.