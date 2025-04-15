A Working Man, the 2025 action thriller starring Jason Statham and directed by David Ayer, is making its presence felt at the Nigerian box office.

The film has grossed a cumulative N126.9 million as of April 13, after three weeks in Nigerian cinemas, highlighting the continued appetite for action-packed Hollywood blockbusters among local audiences.

The film made a strong debut in Nigerian theaters, opening with N34.9 million over its first weekend and closing its first full week at N37.8 million.

In its third week, it brought in N14.2 million, showing a respectable hold as new releases entered the market.

While it hasn’t dominated headlines like recent indigenous hits, A Working Man is proving that international titles still have a firm grip on box office performance in West Africa’s largest entertainment economy.

Directed by David Ayer, known for End of Watch and Suicide Squad, and co-written by Sylvester Stallone, A Working Man is based on Chuck Dixon’s 2014 novel Levon’s Trade. The story follows Levon Cade, a former special forces operative who tries to lead a quiet life until circumstances drag him back into a web of danger, corruption, and violence. The film taps into classic Statham territory, a relentless lone wolf driven by justice and survival, a formula that continues to appeal to global audiences.

Alongside Statham, the film stars Michael Peña, David Harbour, and Jason Flemyng, with a supporting cast that includes Arianna Rivas, Noemi Gonzalez, and Emmett J. Scanlan. Principal photography began in April 2024 in London, with parts of the shoot held at Winnersh Film Studios in Berkshire. It was completed by the end of May.

What to know

Internationally, the film has had a solid run. Released on March 28 by Amazon MGM Studios (with Warner Bros. handling global distribution), A Working Man has earned $78.8 million worldwide $33.5 million from North America and $45.3 million from other markets.

Critically, the film has received mixed reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 51% approval rating, while Metacritic scores it at 52/100. Reviewers have called it a functional but uninspired addition to the action genre, “efficient” but lacking in distinct flair. Still, audiences gave it a “B” grade via CinemaScore, suggesting it met general viewer expectations, particularly for fans of Jason Statham’s signature style.

In Nigeria, where audiences are embracing both local epics and international thrillers, A Working Man has carved out a meaningful niche. Its performance, while not record-breaking, reflects a consistent trend: action-driven narratives with familiar stars remain a reliable draw.

With local films like Labake Olododo and Ajakaju crossing the N200 million mark, the simultaneous success of a Hollywood thriller affirms the Nigerian audience’s openness to diverse cinematic experiences.